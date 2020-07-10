/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Cedar City, UT with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
145 N 900 W
145 North 900 West, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
145 N 900 W Available 08/01/20 Charming single family home walking distance to everything! - *Available date listed reflects the date property will become vacant.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1148 Northfield Rd. 55
1148 Northfield Rd, Cedar City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
1148 Northfield Rd. 55 Available 08/01/20 3 bed, 2.5 ba townhome - **Pending Application** Great town home with back patio centrally located in the middle of town. Easy access to everything - Washer and Dryer are included!! 1148 Northfield Rd.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
474 W 1425 N E-1
474 W 1425 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
474 W 1425 N E-1 Available 07/26/20 Gorgeous New Townhomes with Attached Garages and Washer/Dryer Included - **Pending Application** Brand new construction! Centrally located and gorgeous.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
106 S 400 E
106 South 400 East, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
999 sqft
106 S 400 E Available 08/11/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, fairly new carpet, close to town! - - 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - Nice kitchen and large spacious living room. - Comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, microwave, and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
404 W 1325 N K-1
404 West 1325 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1499 sqft
404 W 1325 N K-1 Available 08/17/20 Brand new town home living in the heart of Cedar City! - ** 8 UNITS in building K available AUG 2020 ** Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home in the heart of Cedar City.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
394 S 300 E unit 2
394 South 300 East, Cedar City, UT
1 Bedroom
$750
1 Bedroom Apt - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. 1 cat allowed with $400 pet deposit. No smoking allowed. Utilities included also includes washer and dryer. Furnished or unfurnished $750 per month with a $750 security deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar City
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4946 Wagon Wheel Drive
4946 Wagon Wheel Drive, Enoch, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1430 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath house, fenced backyard, close to school! - 4 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included ( Brand New Fridge, dishwasher, and stove/oven.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4782 North Quickdraw Ln
4782 Quickdraw Lane, Enoch, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1281 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Enoch, large fenced yard with 2 car garage - - 3 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included (fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, washer and dryer hookups - washer and dryer are not included) - Front yard is landscaped with grass and has
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3964 Driftwood Lane
3964 Driftwood Lane, Enoch, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
2390 sqft
Newly finished basement and pet friendly in Enoch! - This home had a 2 bed, 1 bath with large family room and cold storage room completed Jan 2020 in the basement.