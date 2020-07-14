All apartments in Bountiful
Find more places like Village on Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bountiful, UT
/
Village on Main Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

Village on Main Street

1525 N Main St · (442) 777-6432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bountiful
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT 84010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

ST. CHARLES-1

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

ST. CHARLES-2

$980

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

ST. JAMES-1

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

ST. JAMES-2

$1,075

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

PARK PLACE-1

$1,080

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village on Main Street.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Come live an inspiring lifestyle at Village. We offer luxury apartment living at its finest, from our friendly office and maintenance staff to our various retail shops at Village you will have everything you need right outside your door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No animals over 35 lbs.
Parking Details: Carports: 1 space included in lease; Open lot: first come, first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village on Main Street have any available units?
Village on Main Street offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $965 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,050. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Village on Main Street have?
Some of Village on Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village on Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
Village on Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village on Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Village on Main Street is pet friendly.
Does Village on Main Street offer parking?
Yes, Village on Main Street offers parking.
Does Village on Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village on Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village on Main Street have a pool?
Yes, Village on Main Street has a pool.
Does Village on Main Street have accessible units?
Yes, Village on Main Street has accessible units.
Does Village on Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village on Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does Village on Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village on Main Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Village on Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St
Bountiful, UT 84010
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W
Bountiful, UT 84010

Similar Pages

Bountiful 1 BedroomsBountiful 2 Bedrooms
Bountiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBountiful Apartments with Parking
Bountiful Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity