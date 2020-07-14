Village on Main Street

Lease Length: 6-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No animals over 35 lbs.
Parking Details: Carports: 1 space included in lease; Open lot: first come, first serve.