Village on Main Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill carport clubhouse dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Come live an inspiring lifestyle at Village. We offer luxury apartment living at its finest, from our friendly office and maintenance staff to our various retail shops at Village you will have everything you need right outside your door.