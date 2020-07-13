Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Weslaco, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Weslaco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
4 Units Available
Keystone Apartments
1409 W Business 83, Weslaco, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, Keystone Apartments feature the prime location for pet-friendly apartments in Weslaco, TX.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Santa Golf Club Community
4218 Vida Grande
4218 Vida Grande, Weslaco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290611 Wonderful home in Weslaco with 3 full bedrooms, 3 full baths + Bonus Room thru Garage for Maids, Storage or Game Room. Beautiful views to the golf course.
Results within 5 miles of Weslaco
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Income Restricted - Casa Saldana
1225 N FM 491, Mercedes, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$624
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$564
1068 sqft
Welcome! Bienvendios! Whether you are in need of a place to call home for many years or just looking to save up for a year before purchasing a home, our full service staff will assist you from application to move-in.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Casa Messina
7766 Mile 16 N, Edcouch, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$817
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Casa Messina in Edcouch, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7114 Venus Dr
7114 Venus Dr, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
3350 sqft
MOVE IN TODAY WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!! - Property Id: 229824 Located off of Canton and Tower Rd.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
705 Murphy Avenue - 13
705 Murphy Ave, Hidalgo County, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
935 sqft
2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom with balcony and private storage. Unit includes all kitchen appliances plus a washer and dryer. Unit is located on the second floor. Application fee is $25 per person over the age of 18.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
514 N. 6th St. - 6
514 N 6th St, Donna, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
600 sqft
Section 8 Welcomed! 1 bed, 1 bath located in Donna, TX Quiet neighborhood, long term residents, peaceful environment
Results within 10 miles of Weslaco
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
6 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
$910
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
418 Newport Ave
418 Newport Ave, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
MOVE IN WITH ONLY RENT!!! - Property Id: 156678 Over 1,400 sq ft brand new construction each for you to enjoy! Units feature porcelain tile floors, granite counters, laminate wood vinyl floors, master walk-in closet, beautiful stainless steel

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3105 Javalina Road
3105 Javalina Ave, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
NEW and Ready To MOVE in NOW!! Experience luxury at its best living at a brand new apartment complex, located at an exclusive gated community with affordable rent.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2820 Wolverine St
2820 Wolverine St, César Chávez, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
Brand new units with luxury finish-out off Canton and Raul Longoria. Its is time to enjoy a large patio and move in to a brand new location. These units are spacious and very well built.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2416 East Rogers Road - 23
2416 E Rogers Rd, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
BRAND NEW UPSTAIRS UNIT!! MOVE IN SPECIAL- RENTS STARTING AS LOW AS $500- WATER INCLUDED!! Beautiful, move-in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath units. Located off N 281 and Rodgers Rd. Walking distance from 3 elementary schools and middle school.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
311 E. Crockett Ave.-6
311 E Crockett Ave, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
620 sqft
61 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex 61 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex - Children's Playground - Family BBQ and Picnic Area
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Weslaco, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Weslaco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

