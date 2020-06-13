/
15 Apartments for rent in Troup, TX📍
Troup Townhomes
400 East Magnolia St, Troup, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
749 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Troup Townhomes in Troup. View photos, descriptions and more!
908 W Duvall
908 W Duval St, Troup, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 908 W Duvall in Troup. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Troup
14659 CR 2191 #1203
14659 County Road 2191, Whitehouse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1174 sqft
Aria Village 1203 - Be the first to live in this fresh two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in a newly constructed, gated community.
105 Crestview Street
105 Crestview St, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
105 Crestview Street Available 09/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near Whitehouse Schools - Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Carport Home Near Whitehouse Schools! This home offers a versatile floor plan with
400 Redbud Circle
400 Redbud Cir, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1402 sqft
400 Redbud Circle Available 08/11/20 Three bedroom home on corner lot in Whitehouse ISD! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Whitehouse ISD.
103 Wade St.
103 Wade St, Arp, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow - This beautifully remodeled Bungalow is a definite must see! Featuring gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open concept living, kitchen and dining.
112 Amanda Court
112 Amanda Ct, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1603 sqft
Located in the lovely Brittain Court subdivision in Whitehouse, this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floor plan and is simply picture perfect! Tastefully landscaped, this brick house features neutral-toned carpet and
Downtown Whitehouse
604 S Hwy 110, Unit D
604 State Highway 110 N, Whitehouse, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2400 sqft
Located in the Whitehouse School District. Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath or 4 bedroom with an office/game-room you decide what is best. This home is in a gated community in Whitehouse.
105 Bluebird
105 Bluebird Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1837 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Bluebird in Whitehouse. View photos, descriptions and more!
20735 FM 756
20735 FM 756, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1881 sqft
You do not want to miss out on this stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Carport country home in Tyler! This home will be perfect for your growing family, or over night guest stays.
305 W. Main #5
305 W Main St, Whitehouse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$765
600 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bath 4-plex fence backyard located in the Whitehouse ISD rent includes water and trash services VIRTUAL TOUR at https://youtu.be/UFW_7sCjR9c 4 Unit Multifamily Whitehouse ISD
211 Willowbrook Lane
211 Willowbrook Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1343 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Whitehouse coming soon! - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Garage in Whitehouse coming soon! You do not want to miss out on this charming home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD.
2853 FM 344 E, #D
2853 FM 344 E, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see inside this this brand new steel home. Open plan to big glass looking onto pond. Wooded, peaceful. Plus added $50.00 per month charge for water & trash. 15x30 carport. $1,000 deposit- $450.00 nonrefundable pet fee. Dog run available. P.O.
1602 Diamond Cove
1602 Diamond Cv, Whitehouse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
1773 sqft
Located in the highly revered Whitehouse ISD, this beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floorplan and so much space! This lovely home features wood plank and ceramic tile flooring throughout.
1900 Silver Cove
1900 Silver Cv, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1718 sqft
Spotless 3/2/2 home with no carpet (all wood or tile flooring). Whitehouse schools, huge fenced back yard, fireplace, granite couters, utility room, sprinkler system, move in ready.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Troup rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,020.
Some of the colleges located in the Troup area include Stephen F Austin State University, Trinity Valley Community College, Kilgore College, The University of Texas at Tyler, and Tyler Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Troup from include Tyler, Longview, Palestine, Nacogdoches, and Athens.