/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:17 AM
92 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Woodlands, TX
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Grogan's Mill
22 Units Available
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1162 sqft
Luxurious units fully furnished with fully-equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves, full size washer/dryers, fireplaces (select residences), and bay windows (select residences).
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Sterling Ridge
22 Units Available
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1348 sqft
Walking distance to some of the local grocery stores and shopping centers. Gated community with visitor check in and out list. Very clean community. Great school district.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Alden Bridge
28 Units Available
Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1374 sqft
Built-in bookshelves, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool fed by fountains. Gym with cardio and resistance machines, plus and indoor basketball court. Resident lounge with foosball table.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
East Shore
83 Units Available
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,045
1645 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community. Very near trails on which residents bike, hike, and jog. On-site yoga studio and access to water sports
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
East Shore
272 Units Available
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,183
1662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
Town Center
72 Units Available
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,094
1405 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Town Center
79 Units Available
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1476 sqft
LEED Silver Certified Green Property. Perfectly situated between Woodlands Parkway and Timberloch Drive. Just down the street from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. The property boasts a beautiful pool plaza surrounded by lush landscape. Each unit features a fully-equipped bathroom.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Grogan's Mill
13 Units Available
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1647 sqft
Fashionable townhomes within a master-planned community. Highlights include hardwood flooring, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool, gym and game room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Tamarac Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Grogan's Mill
31 Units Available
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1518 sqft
Natural light spills in through large windows. Hot tub and resort-style pool surrounded by tanning deck. Short-term leases and corporate housing available. Two miles to I-45/North Freeway.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Grogan's Mill
36 Units Available
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1452 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of The Woodlands. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy a gym, cafe and media room on site. Within 30 miles of downtown Houston.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
63 Units Available
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1386 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated community with a dog park on-site. Easy access to Highway 242, St. Luke's Hospital, and the many destinations on Market Street. Residents have access to a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Grogan's Mill
36 Units Available
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1243 sqft
Great location: walking distance from schools and community shopping center. Only complex in the area that allows large dogs.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sterling Ridge
21 Units Available
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
Alden Bridge
14 Units Available
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1220 sqft
Apartments feature entertainment-style kitchens, dishwasher, large garden tubs and walk-in closets. Enjoy the lagoon-style pool with poolside gas grills, business center with conference room and online resident services.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1436 sqft
Luxury homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. Enjoy a barbecue area, business center and cafe on site. Near Augusta Pines Golf Club and Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Creekside Park
Contact for Availability
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1398 sqft
Creekside Park The Residences is the perfect blend of modern living with traditional charm. Our effortless mix of active amenities, urban convenience and signature features make our community feel just like home.
Results within 1 mile of The Woodlands
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1558 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
50 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1461 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
54 Units Available
The Mansions Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1539 sqft
Granite counters on the inside and a resort-style swimming pool on the outside. Property is a smoke-free community with an on-site concierge and business center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Parc Woodland
245 FM 1488 Rd, Conroe, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1558 sqft
Granite countertops and hardwood floors in a community that offers everything from a game room to a clubhouse. Property is located moments from Interstate 45 and within view of the WG Jones State Forest.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 09:28pm
$
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1225 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
$
44 Units Available
Towers Woodland
366 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1532 sqft
Located between Interstate 45 and WG Jones State Forest, this property offers luxury apartments surrounded by lush grass and shady trees. Fun amenities include a game room, 24-hour gym and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
24 Units Available
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1309 sqft
All units have washer and dryer hook-ups, private patios or balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, dog park, pool and business center.
Similar Pages
The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands 3 BedroomsThe Woodlands Accessible Apartments
The Woodlands Apartments with BalconyThe Woodlands Apartments with GarageThe Woodlands Apartments with GymThe Woodlands Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Woodlands Apartments with Move-in Specials