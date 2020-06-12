/
2 bedroom apartments
154 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Woodlands, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Grogan's Mill
37 Units Available
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
930 sqft
Great location: walking distance from schools and community shopping center. Only complex in the area that allows large dogs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Grogan's Mill
47 Units Available
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
63 Units Available
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated community with a dog park on-site. Easy access to Highway 242, St. Luke's Hospital, and the many destinations on Market Street. Residents have access to a fully-equipped fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Alden Bridge
28 Units Available
Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1131 sqft
Built-in bookshelves, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool fed by fountains. Gym with cardio and resistance machines, plus and indoor basketball court. Resident lounge with foosball table.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Grogan's Mill
33 Units Available
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1125 sqft
Natural light spills in through large windows. Hot tub and resort-style pool surrounded by tanning deck. Short-term leases and corporate housing available. Two miles to I-45/North Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
East Shore
83 Units Available
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1269 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community. Very near trails on which residents bike, hike, and jog. On-site yoga studio and access to water sports
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
East Shore
272 Units Available
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1252 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Town Center
72 Units Available
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1131 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Town Center
78 Units Available
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1199 sqft
LEED Silver Certified Green Property. Perfectly situated between Woodlands Parkway and Timberloch Drive. Just down the street from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. The property boasts a beautiful pool plaza surrounded by lush landscape. Each unit features a fully-equipped bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Grogan's Mill
52 Units Available
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1312 sqft
A gated community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Basketball courts and a resort-style pool for residents' entertainment. Within walking distance of Lake Windemere, a fully stocked, 10-acre lake.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Grogan's Mill
13 Units Available
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
Fashionable townhomes within a master-planned community. Highlights include hardwood flooring, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool, gym and game room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Tamarac Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Grogan's Mill
200 Units Available
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sterling Ridge
21 Units Available
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1162 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Grogan's Mill
51 Units Available
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1234 sqft
Stunning homes with granite counters, 10-foot ceilings and upgraded hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, coffee bar and conference room. Near the Woodlands Resort and Conference Center. Close to I-45.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Grogan's Mill
36 Units Available
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1161 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of The Woodlands. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy a gym, cafe and media room on site. Within 30 miles of downtown Houston.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Grogan's Mill
22 Units Available
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
985 sqft
Luxurious units fully furnished with fully-equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves, full size washer/dryers, fireplaces (select residences), and bay windows (select residences).
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
19 Units Available
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1094 sqft
Luxury homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. Enjoy a barbecue area, business center and cafe on site. Near Augusta Pines Golf Club and Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Alden Bridge
14 Units Available
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1047 sqft
Apartments feature entertainment-style kitchens, dishwasher, large garden tubs and walk-in closets. Enjoy the lagoon-style pool with poolside gas grills, business center with conference room and online resident services.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Grogan's Mill
39 Units Available
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1178 sqft
Apartment homes with spacious 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and dog park. Near I-45, The Woodlands Country Club and Sawmill Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Sterling Ridge
21 Units Available
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1309 sqft
Walking distance to some of the local grocery stores and shopping centers. Gated community with visitor check in and out list. Very clean community. Great school district.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Grogan's Mill
16 Units Available
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Newly renovated apartments feature granite countertops, vivid new paint and flooring. Close to nearby schools and parks. Community features a business center, outdoor kitchen and lounge, and walking paths.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Creekside Park
Contact for Availability
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1146 sqft
Creekside Park The Residences is the perfect blend of modern living with traditional charm. Our effortless mix of active amenities, urban convenience and signature features make our community feel just like home.
Results within 1 mile of The Woodlands
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
37 Units Available
The Grand Estates in the Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1120 sqft
Beautifully high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and concierge service define this high-end property. Units range from one to four bedrooms. Moments away from dining options. Residents can enjoy a clubhouse on site as well.
