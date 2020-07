Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center on-site laundry pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport courtyard dog park e-payments green community guest parking internet access online portal

Welcome home to Spanish Keys Apartments, located conveniently in San Antonio, Texas near the Connally Loop and McDermott Freeway. You will find us within walking distance to multiple restaurants, schools and shopping for all your needs.



Spanish Keys offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Come and relax by our pool open almost all year round. 2 laundry facilities on property conveniently located. Come visit us and your next place you can call home!