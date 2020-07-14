Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse

Welcome home to Boston Woods in San Antonio, Texas. Come live in an intimate apartment community that is perfectly situated near the I-10 and 410 making any commute a breeze. Boston Woods is located in a residential area where neighbors know neighbors, and shopping, parks, and restaurants are within walking distance. The community of Boston Woods offers one, two and three bedroom homes. Each home is unique with a combination of luxury and attention to detail. In Boston Woods you will find large units, walk-in closets, and commercial utilities which means no deposit. Select units offer faux wood flooring. Stretch out and feel right at home with your fully-equipped kitchen, breakfast bar, washer & dryer connections and central air conditioning. Our residents are offered some of the best amenities available in apartment living. You will enjoy easy access to public transportation, beautiful landscaping, and covered parking. Our property is close to the Medical Center and is convenient to VIA bus lines. Enjoy the sparkling swimming pool at Boston Woods. Tour our photo gallery or call us today to schedule your personal tour!