Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Boston Woods

800 Gentleman Rd · (210) 987-9836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Gentleman Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201
Balcones Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-136C · Avail. Aug 31

$719

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit V-118V · Avail. now

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit V-111V · Avail. Jul 31

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-214C · Avail. Jul 31

$909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit C-222C · Avail. now

$909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C-219C · Avail. Aug 10

$1,297

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Unit V-201V · Avail. Sep 30

$1,317

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boston Woods.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
Welcome home to Boston Woods in San Antonio, Texas. Come live in an intimate apartment community that is perfectly situated near the I-10 and 410 making any commute a breeze. Boston Woods is located in a residential area where neighbors know neighbors, and shopping, parks, and restaurants are within walking distance. The community of Boston Woods offers one, two and three bedroom homes. Each home is unique with a combination of luxury and attention to detail. In Boston Woods you will find large units, walk-in closets, and commercial utilities which means no deposit. Select units offer faux wood flooring. Stretch out and feel right at home with your fully-equipped kitchen, breakfast bar, washer & dryer connections and central air conditioning. Our residents are offered some of the best amenities available in apartment living. You will enjoy easy access to public transportation, beautiful landscaping, and covered parking. Our property is close to the Medical Center and is convenient to VIA bus lines. Enjoy the sparkling swimming pool at Boston Woods. Tour our photo gallery or call us today to schedule your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed. Weight restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boston Woods have any available units?
Boston Woods has 7 units available starting at $719 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Boston Woods have?
Some of Boston Woods's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boston Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Boston Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Boston Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Boston Woods is pet friendly.
Does Boston Woods offer parking?
Yes, Boston Woods offers parking.
Does Boston Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, Boston Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Boston Woods have a pool?
Yes, Boston Woods has a pool.
Does Boston Woods have accessible units?
No, Boston Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Boston Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Boston Woods has units with dishwashers.
