Amenities

Take a moment to enjoy the peace and relaxation at Atrium Commons. Here you will find a pet friendly community offering newly renovated spacious floor plans with fully equipped kitchens with upgraded black appliances*, designer cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls, breakfast bars* and faux wood plank flooring. In select home you will find washer/dryer combos. The homes at Atrium Commons are come with ceiling fans and designer two-tone paint. Storage is plentiful with kitchen pantries, linen closets and spacious walk-in closets. The apartment homes at Atrium Commons are created with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our superior San Antonio location places you within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues. You are just minutes from the medical center, USAA, UTSA and Fiesta Texas.