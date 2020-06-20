All apartments in Pharr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates )

704 Bahamas · (955) 627-5506
Location

704 Bahamas, Pharr, TX 78577

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit #3 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
GATED SUBDIVISION!! MOVE IN NOW AND GET 2 WEEKS FREE!!

704 Bahamas Pharr TX

Convenient located between Pharr and McAllen off 495 (Pecan) and between Expressway 83 and Sugar Rd. you will be so close to local businesses, restaurants, banks and Expressway 83 is so close that you will have easy access to Edinburg and South McAllen in minutes. This fenced private community is nestled in the middle if the city but away from all the buzz. All apartments are 2 bed 2 bath, plenty of natural light, units have granite counters, black appliances, and spacious bedrooms, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures. Unit includes kitchen, dining, and living areas.  There is a private patio, perfect for gatherings and barbecues.  Covered parking is provided with two assigned parking spots.  Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. You must consider this unit with a very affordable price at a great location!

2 Bed 2 Bath

Granite Counters

Black Appliances

All tile floors

2 Covered Parking Spaces

Private Patio

Washer and Dryer Included

Great Location off Expressway 281 and Pecan

No water or light services included.

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.

RENT NOW RGV

956 627 5506

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore Ave

McAllen TX 78501

8:30am to 6:00pm

____________________________________________________________

Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.

 To qualify, bring your Texas Driver’s License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).

(RLNE3934937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) have any available units?
704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) have?
Some of 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates )'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) currently offering any rent specials?
704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) pet-friendly?
No, 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pharr.
Does 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) offer parking?
Yes, 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) does offer parking.
Does 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) have a pool?
No, 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) does not have a pool.
Does 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) have accessible units?
No, 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) does not have accessible units.
Does 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates ) does not have units with air conditioning.
