704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates )

704 Bahamas Pharr TX



Convenient located between Pharr and McAllen off 495 (Pecan) and between Expressway 83 and Sugar Rd. you will be so close to local businesses, restaurants, banks and Expressway 83 is so close that you will have easy access to Edinburg and South McAllen in minutes. This fenced private community is nestled in the middle if the city but away from all the buzz. All apartments are 2 bed 2 bath, plenty of natural light, units have granite counters, black appliances, and spacious bedrooms, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures. Unit includes kitchen, dining, and living areas. There is a private patio, perfect for gatherings and barbecues. Covered parking is provided with two assigned parking spots. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. You must consider this unit with a very affordable price at a great location!



2 Bed 2 Bath



Granite Counters



Black Appliances



All tile floors



2 Covered Parking Spaces



Private Patio



Washer and Dryer Included



Great Location off Expressway 281 and Pecan



No water or light services included.



Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.



To qualify, bring your Texas Driver’s License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).



