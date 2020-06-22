All apartments in Pharr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1209 W Kiwi Ave

1209 West Kiwi Avenue · (955) 627-5506
Location

1209 West Kiwi Avenue, Pharr, TX 78577

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $880 · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!!!

Sugar Creek Apartments at West Fig and Kiwi St.Pharr TX

Sugar Creek Apartments is a beautiful private community with landscape and architectural control restrictions that makes is always one of the top choices for professionals and families to make their home. Conveniently located off Nolana and Sugar Rd. just blocks away from Expressway 281you will be so close for access to local businesses, restaurants, major retailers, banks and the Expressway 83 junction.

Townhouses are all different, some buildings modern some more traditional, the floorplans are very similar but they do change a bit, all of the buildings are a combination of 3 and 2 bedrooms with 2.5 bath each unit, private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures and lush landscape. Units includekitchen counters with a combination of tile or granite and some decorative glass inserts, dining, and living areasare open concept so you may use the space at your convenience or use the kitchen bar for barstools and have additional seating. All units have washer and dryer hook-ups most of them include the washer and dryer too.

Call today for availability and a list of addresses to go see, you will find exceptional pricing for the size and location, contact us today!

3 Bed 2.5 Bath
2 Bed 2.5 Bath
Granite/Tile Counters
Stove and Fridge Included
Floors: Tile, Wood, Carpet (each address features change)
2 Assigned Parking Spaces
Private Patios
Washer and Dryer Included (Most Units)
Great Location off Expressway 281, Sugar &Nolana

No water or light services included.
Most buildings are pet friendly, ask about requirements and fees.

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.

____________________________________________________________

(RLNE4408352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 W Kiwi Ave have any available units?
1209 W Kiwi Ave has a unit available for $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1209 W Kiwi Ave have?
Some of 1209 W Kiwi Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 W Kiwi Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1209 W Kiwi Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 W Kiwi Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1209 W Kiwi Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pharr.
Does 1209 W Kiwi Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1209 W Kiwi Ave does offer parking.
Does 1209 W Kiwi Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 W Kiwi Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 W Kiwi Ave have a pool?
No, 1209 W Kiwi Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1209 W Kiwi Ave have accessible units?
No, 1209 W Kiwi Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 W Kiwi Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 W Kiwi Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 W Kiwi Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1209 W Kiwi Ave has units with air conditioning.
