1209 W Kiwi Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Sugar Creek Apartments at West Fig and Kiwi St.Pharr TX



Sugar Creek Apartments is a beautiful private community with landscape and architectural control restrictions that makes is always one of the top choices for professionals and families to make their home. Conveniently located off Nolana and Sugar Rd. just blocks away from Expressway 281you will be so close for access to local businesses, restaurants, major retailers, banks and the Expressway 83 junction.



Townhouses are all different, some buildings modern some more traditional, the floorplans are very similar but they do change a bit, all of the buildings are a combination of 3 and 2 bedrooms with 2.5 bath each unit, private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures and lush landscape. Units includekitchen counters with a combination of tile or granite and some decorative glass inserts, dining, and living areasare open concept so you may use the space at your convenience or use the kitchen bar for barstools and have additional seating. All units have washer and dryer hook-ups most of them include the washer and dryer too.



Call today for availability and a list of addresses to go see, you will find exceptional pricing for the size and location, contact us today!



3 Bed 2.5 Bath

2 Bed 2.5 Bath

Granite/Tile Counters

Stove and Fridge Included

Floors: Tile, Wood, Carpet (each address features change)

2 Assigned Parking Spaces

Private Patios

Washer and Dryer Included (Most Units)

Great Location off Expressway 281, Sugar &Nolana



No water or light services included.

Most buildings are pet friendly, ask about requirements and fees.



