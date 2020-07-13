Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Mission, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mission apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
15 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
15 Units Available
Mission
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Mission
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
11 Units Available
Mission
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
Studio
$885
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mission
2602 Santa Esperanza Street
2602 Santa Esperanza, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2837 sqft
Make your new home in this luxe gated community on 3/4 of an acre overlooking the tranquil fountain lake. This 4/4 home is inviting to entertain in the spacious open concept kitchen overlooking the lucious backyard with mature citrus trees.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission
3204 ANITA ST.
3204 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE THIS MONTH ONLY!! - Property Id: 126376 Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home! These units are located in a great community with police

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mission
3401 San Diego
3401 San Diego, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3482 sqft
Charming Spanish Transitional Custom home in Sharyland Plantations gated exclusive community of San Marino. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 3482 sq. ft, hardwood floors, gorgeous modern finishes throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Mission
2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10
2010 Miroslava Avenue, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
3 Bedrooms
$750
MOVE IN TODAY!! Located on Mile 2 and almost at the corner of Hill Crest Dr., these apartments are close to a wide variety of stores and restaurants off of Pecan (Griffin Parkway), Conway and La Homa. Possibly zoned for Lloyd M.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mission
3206 Hill Crest Dr
3206 Hill Crest Drive, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
VERY NICE YET AFFORDABLE APARTMENT!! 3200 Hill Crest Mission TX This two story building is located on the very corner of Hill Crest Dr. and Mile 2! Enjoy an open floor concept gives you endless possibilities with what to do with the space.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission
3200 Anita St Apt 1
3200 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!!These townhouses have an open concept downstairs for all and any decor! Upstairs has an amazing
Results within 1 mile of Mission

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Sharyland
3307 Magdalena St Apt 4
3307 Magdalena St, West Sharyland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
MOVE IN RENT ONLY!!!! 3307 Magdalena Mission TX This new units are on the back curve off Mile 2 between Inspiration and Moorefield.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palmhurst
4607 #3 Pine Meadow Dr
4607 3 Mile Line, Palmhurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2530 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home. This rental property is fully furnished. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, built in shelving. Beautiful fireplace in Living Area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4012 Tyler Avenue
4012 Tyler Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2043 sqft
Available to view 7/15 Amazing location and home! Close to Ware RD shopping area, this 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home is luxurious and spacious. With 2043 living SF on a .
Results within 5 miles of Mission
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
26 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
25 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
3617 N 32nd Street
3617 North 32nd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1536 sqft
Home for Rent in McAllen! The home is 3/2/2+2cp. Corner lot with rear garage and 2 carport on the back. Nice neighborhood. Big master bath area with Jacuzzi, granite countertops, and high ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4024 Dunlin Avenue
4024 Dunlin Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1579 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION, This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home sits on a corner lot with side, 2 garage entry. Split concept home with master bedroom away from the kids. Master bathroom features double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closets.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5137 Lost Creek Lane
5137 Lost Creek Ln, Hidalgo County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1704 sqft
The Escondido neighborhood you dreamed of, with quiet tree lined streets, new, well kept homes and lawns, friendly people and children laughing. The BRAND NEW house has 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Terrace
2301 SW Greenbriar Square
2301 SW Greenbriar Sq, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3998 sqft
Gated community. Elegant and very spacious! This house incluces: 4 bedrooms + maids, 5.5 baths, 3 car garage, swimming pool, 2 living rooms and 2 dining areas. Master bedroom includes 2 bathrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2016 S 5th Street
2016 South 5th Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1287 sqft
AMAZING OPEN FLOOR CONCEPT REMODELED TOWN HOME, WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM AND 2 CAR GARAGE. UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM CAN BE USED AS OFFICE/TV ROOM READY TO APPLY? MADIAMLP1.MANAGEBUILDING.COM

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Del Sol
2516 Flamingo Cir
2516 Flamingo Circle, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Del Sol
2516 Flamingo Ct
2516 Flamingo Cir, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN TODAY WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! - Property Id: 129803 2516 Flamingo Cir, McAllen, TX 78504 Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mission, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mission apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

