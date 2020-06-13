Apartment List
/
TX
/
mission
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Mission, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Mission
17 Units Available
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
9 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Mission
7 Units Available
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission
1 Unit Available
813 Travis Street
813 Travis St, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1230 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN A VERY GOOD LOCATION!!!!!!! This amazing condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertops, very nice tile and with a relaxing balcony.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission
1 Unit Available
3600 Denia Court
3600 Denia Ct, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2786 sqft
Amazing home at Las Villas at Lago Escondido, one of the few gated communities at Sharyland Plantation Village, this home is one of the biggest houses at the community, just half a block from the swimming pool, this one is just for Las Villas

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission
1 Unit Available
3003 San Sebastian Street
3003 San Sebastian, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2557 sqft
This meticulously maintained home offers 4 sizable bedrooms & 3.5 baths, and 3 living areas. Over-sized gourmet kitchen with views to a grand 2-story family room. Downstairs master suite.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission
1 Unit Available
3902 Santa Veronica Street
3902 Santa Veronica, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2302 sqft
Are you moving to Sharyland Plantation in Mission Texas, this very well kept one story home will be great for you and your loved ones. Decorated ceilings and split floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission
1 Unit Available
1903 E 21st Street
1903 East 21st Street, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1768 sqft
Very nice and cozy home, with a split floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large family area and covered patio. Sharyland schools.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission
1 Unit Available
1813 Pecos
1813 Pecos Street, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2947 sqft
One story home in a private gated subdivision minutes from shopping, restaurants, movie theater and entertainment! This home is spacious, with amazing built-in closets, large kitchen, sparkling granite throughout, marble and hardwood floors, formal

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission
1 Unit Available
2316 E 20th Street
2316 East 20th Street, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1422 sqft
Beautifully renovated, spacious, and clean home directly across the street from Bannworth Park! You'll love the home's location in a quiet, established neighborhood and in SHARYLAND ISD.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission
1 Unit Available
419 Sabine Court
419 Sabine St, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1912 sqft
Cozy home located on the Golf Course of the Cimarron Country Club. The home has been recently remodeled with granite countertops and many of the finishings have been imported from Italy.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
713 Lake View Dr
713 Lake View Dr, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1875 sqft
3B/2B Fully Furnished in Golf Course Community Mission TX - Check the Full listing at KeyrenterSouthTexas.com for all details. *Other terms fees and conditions may apply. Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
3200 Anita St Apt 1
3200 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!!These townhouses have an open concept downstairs for all and any decor! Upstairs has an amazing

1 of 15

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Mission
1 Unit Available
1019 Rio Grande
1019 Rio Grande Drive, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2992 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENTAL HOME IN CIMARRON COUNTRY CLUB. ENJOY OPEN SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS AND KITCHEN WITH ISLAND. CARPETED BEDROOMS WITH CEILING FANS. BALCONY ACCESS TO RELAX ON COOL AFTERNOONS.
Results within 1 mile of Mission

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4217 Colbath Avenue
4217 Colbath Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is MOVE IN READY! Open Kitchen to Dining Area and Living Room plus a large balcony patio for viewing the sunsets and enjoying the breeze.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4012 Tyler Avenue
4012 Tyler Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2043 sqft
Amazing location and home! Close to Ware RD shopping area, this 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home is luxurious and spacious. With 2043 living SF on a .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3619 N 41st Lane
3619 North 41st Lane, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1264 sqft
Three Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Tile Floors in Living Areas and Wood Laminate in Bedrooms. Blinds Throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2029 S. 40th St
2029 South 40th Street, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2114 sqft
4Bed/3Bath now Available in Mcallen TX! ( Ware rd just south of Expresway 83) - Rent: $2000.00 Deposit: $2000.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2920 N 51st st
2920 North 51st Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1572 sqft
2920 N 51st st Available 07/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Mcallen TX Now Available! - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.
Results within 5 miles of Mission
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
27 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1515 S 16th Avenue
1515 South 16th Street, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
GATED PARKING, PRIVATE AND BEST APT IS LOCATED ON FIRST FLOOR, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, COVERED PATIO, APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER AND DRYER CLOSET, GREAT LOCATION, COMFORTABLE AND SPACIOUS, SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6113 N 8th Street
6113 North 8th Street, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,930
2344 sqft
Whether you are starting a family or want to cozy up to a warm home after a long day of work, this is the accommodation you are looking for! The luxurious four-bedroom apartment will snuggle you up throughout the night and the fresh paint and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mission, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mission renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Mission 1 BedroomsMission 2 BedroomsMission 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMission 3 BedroomsMission Apartments with Balcony
Mission Apartments with GarageMission Apartments with GymMission Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMission Apartments with Parking
Mission Apartments with PoolMission Apartments with Washer-DryerMission Dog Friendly ApartmentsMission Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMcAllen, TXEdinburg, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College