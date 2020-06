Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL LUXURY FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN A VERY GOOD LOCATION!!!!!!! This amazing condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertops, very nice tile and with a relaxing balcony. Worth mentioning all the amenities, swimming pool, BBQ pit/grill area, inside and outside playground, gym and so much more.

THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!!!!