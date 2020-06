Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Cozy home located on the Golf Course of the Cimarron Country Club. The home has been recently remodeled with granite countertops and many of the finishings have been imported from Italy. The kitchen has been completely remodeled, making it perfect for entertaining guests. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and it also has some amazing views to the golf course. This cozy home also includes an entertaining room that's spacious for event gatherings. The property also includes a covered patio made perfect for BBQ cookouts with direct views to the golf course. Call to schedule a showing!