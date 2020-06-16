All apartments in Mission
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3204 Anita St

3204 Anita Street · (955) 627-5506
Location

3204 Anita Street, Mission, TX 78573
Mission

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3204 Anita #11 · Avail. now

$620

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!!

Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!! These units are located in a great community with police officers on site near supermarkets, parks, entertainment and more!! Don't miss out on this great promotion and move in today! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with kitchen appliances and connections for your washer and dryer included! Located off of Mile 2 between Inspiration and Moorefield.

2 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS
RENT $620 / DEP $400

Assigned parking spaces
Kitchen appliances included (Refrigerator and stove)
Washer and dryer connections
Police officer on site
1,100 SqFt
Housing and section 8 accepted
No water or light services included
These units are pet friendly! Restrictions and fees may apply.

EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).

DISCLAIMER
All leasing contracts are a legal binding instrument please read in full before signing and initializing. Listing broker, agent, landlord and staff has attempted to offer accurate data, but is not guaranteed. All information presented is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Rent prices subject to change without previous notice, advertised prices and square footage on website are approximate. Easy payments online and through cash card. Convenience fees may apply . Apartments, units, homes, condominiums and townhouses prices and availability subject to sudden change. Not all units might be vacant. Temporary special promotions may increase or decrease the deposit and rent price.

(RLNE4090388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

