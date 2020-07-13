/
apartments under 1100
59 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Kemah, TX
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
15 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Results within 1 mile of Kemah
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
36 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Kemah
Last updated July 13 at 02:47pm
5 Units Available
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1429 sqft
Located near some of League City's most popular attractions, including Space Center Houston and Armand Bayou Nature Center. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1254 sqft
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
22 Units Available
Clear Lake
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
42 Units Available
Webster
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
8 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
6 Units Available
Banyan Bay
5601 FM 517 Rd E, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$829
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Banyan Bay Apartments in Dickinson, you'll find beautiful, pet-friendly, apartments for rent close to League City! Located just thirty minutes south of Houston proper, 10 minutes west of Kemah and 20 minutes north of Galveston Island.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
30 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Webster
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Last updated July 6 at 03:52pm
1 Unit Available
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes
1455 Louisiana Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Kemah and Clear Lake. Also close to Galveston Bay, with its many boutiques and seafront restaurants. Floor plans feature 9-foot ceilings, full-view patio or balcony doors, granite countertops and luxurious bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Constellation Pointe
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$701
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1152 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
Bay Park
3520 Nasa Pkwy, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
877 sqft
Recently renovated units feature new hardwood floors, new carpet, new appliances, new tubs with tile surrounds and other upgrades. Dogs and cats allowed. Property includes gym, pool and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1130 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
42 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Results within 10 miles of Kemah
Last updated July 13 at 04:10pm
5 Units Available
Clear Lake
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Property located near campus. Remodeled units have access to a pool and jacuzzi.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
849 sqft
Nine unique floor plans in these one and two bedroom homes. In-unit laundry, patio/balcony, and newly renovated spaces make living between Houston and Galveston special. Near NASA and University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Clear Lake
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
883 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in contemporary style, including air conditioner, fireplace, walk-in closets and scenic patio or balcony. Conveniently located to nightlife, shopping and University of Houston - Clear Lake.
