apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Iowa Park, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
608 N BELL ROAD
608 Bell Rd N, Iowa Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2143 sqft
For lease. Main home, shop and approx. 1.5 acres. $2,450 a month. $2000 security deposit. House is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage, 2143 sq.ft. Beautiful kitchen with black granite countertops, white cabinets and black appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Iowa Park
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3017 1/2 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE
3017 1/2 Cunningham Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
Nice 2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1 car garage duplex. New carpet. Nice kitchen, breakfast bar, refrigerator included. One car garage. Close to schools. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. $900/mo for a 12 month lease. Security deposit is equal to one months rent.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5210 SUNNYBROOK LANE
5210 Sunnybrook Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1526 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5210 SUNNYBROOK LANE in Wichita Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2001 SANTA FE STREET
2001 Santa Fe St, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3271 sqft
House & Apartment For Lease. $2500 monthly. $2000 Deposit. Main house only: $2000. Apartment only: $700
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2507 MCNIEL AVENUE
2507 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1741 sqft
Beautifully maintained home with good square footage and a gorgeous backyard. Kitchen has newer appliances. Large living with a fireplace. Isolated master suite. Washer & Dryer can remain. No smokers.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4639 SIERRA MADRE DRIVE
4639 Sierra Madre Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1434 sqft
Spacios 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home. Living room + open family room/dining area has fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops & st. st. appliances. Master bedroom has en suite bath with shower. Hall bath with shower/tub combo.
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
6025 OAKMONT DRIVE
6025 Oakmont Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1613 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car attached garage. You will love the open layout with soaring ceilings! All appliances stay including: washer, dryer, microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher.
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
4347 MCNIEL AVENUE
4347 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1287 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEW PAINT INSIDE. NEW CARPET IN MASTER. REFRIGERATOR,DISHWASHER, & NEW STOVE. SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. $300 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO VICIOUS BREEDS. $400 FEE FOR TWO.
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
4939 BAYBERRY DRIVE
4939 Bayberry Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1448 sqft
Immaculate home with private master suite. Huge walk in closet, tub and separate shower. Kitchen is spacious and has eating bar. Hall bath is between spare bedrooms with beautiful tile walls around tub/shower.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3433 ARROWHEAD DRIVE
3433 Arrowhead Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1554 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath, and 2 car garage townhome. Home is 3 years old. Easy access with 3 foot wide interior doors.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4710 BROOKDALE DRIVE
4710 Brookdale Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1019 sqft
Great Clean 2 bedroom unit in a small well kept newer complex in the southwest part of Wichita Falls. Kitchen has all the appliances plus a breakfast bar. Master has walk in closet plus 2nd closet. Water Paid.