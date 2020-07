Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

NEW and Ready To MOVE in NOW!! Experience luxury at its best living at a brand new apartment complex, located at an exclusive gated community with affordable rent. Amenities include designated covered parking, sprinkler system, led lighting, high ceilings, tile flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and much more!!!! Wall mounted prepared for LED TV with HDMI cables included. Washer and dryer included. Water and trash included with the rent. Call for a showing