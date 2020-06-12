/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harlingen, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Valor at Harlingen
902 S Palm Court Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
960 sqft
Conveniently located near I-2 and I-69E. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with high ceilings, walk-in closets, patio/balconies and granite-like countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and Internet cafe. Parking available for a fee.
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
17 Units Available
Reata Apartments
3102 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$930
1019 sqft
Welcome home to Reata Apartment Homes in Harlingen, Texas. We are conveniently located near state highways for a smooth commute to Corpus Christi, Brownsville and up the Rio Grande Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
2115 E Vinson Ave, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
867 sqft
Cornerstone Apartments has an ideal location on the north side of Harlingen, where casual elegance and comfort meet. Cornerstone offers quality living for those who prefer to relax quietly and those with an active lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6314 Guinevere Drive
6314 Guinevere, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Mid-Century and Contemporary Modern Duplex Home 2 Bedroom / 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 Adkins Dr
1618 Adkins Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
. Great location and covered parking. New tile throughout and updated walk in shower. Freshly painted inside and out and large backyard area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2523628)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1616 Adkins Dr
1616 Adkins Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
. Great location and covered parking. New tile throughout and updated walk in shower. Freshly painted inside and out and large backyard area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2523628)
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
2 Units Available
1624 Adkins Dr
1624 Adkins Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
1050 sqft
. Great location and covered parking. New tile throughout and updated walk in shower. Freshly painted inside and out and large backyard area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2523628)
Results within 1 mile of Harlingen
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1721 Brazo Cir
1721 Brazo Cir, Palm Valley, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in coveted Harlingen Country Club area. Newly renovated with upgraded appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and all new flooring throughout Second living area features vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 Palm Valley Dr W Apt 9
1400 Palm Valley Drive West, Palm Valley, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1127 sqft
Elegant 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo completely furnished and walking steps to Harlingen Country Club!. Beautiful flooring and updated kitchen with pass through to living/dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Harlingen
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
$
12 Units Available
Income Restricted - Casa Saldana
1225 N FM 491, Mercedes, TX
2 Bedrooms
$624
947 sqft
Welcome! Bienvendios! Whether you are in need of a place to call home for many years or just looking to save up for a year before purchasing a home, our full service staff will assist you from application to move-in.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
105 E 10th Street
105 E 10th St, Mercedes, TX
2 Bedrooms
$580
750 sqft
Great Location, downtown Mercedes. Close to Expressway, HEB, Mercedes Mall. The apartment is all tile flooring, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room, on the first floor. Laundry Area on-premises.