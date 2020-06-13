120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grapevine, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
37 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
17 Units Available
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1425 sqft
Vine South is a true home within an apartment setting, with features including 9-foot ceilings and garden tubs, within the family-oriented Grapevine. Close to DFW Airport and Hwy 121 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,930
1545 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
19 Units Available
Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1226 sqft
Conveniently located near DFW Airport and just minutes to NRH2O Family Water Park. Contemporary apartments including garden tubs, two-tone paint, multi-directional lighting, and raised ceilings. Community features pool, gym, and business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1458 sqft
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
23 Units Available
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1364 sqft
This gated community features an onsite hot tub, game room, pool and coffee bar. It's ideally located in the coveted Grapevine neighborhood. Units include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
17 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,371
1766 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
219 Units Available
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd, Coppell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1770 sqft
Recently updated homes with stylish finishes and spacious closets. Play volleyball, tennis and basketball on site. Enjoy access to a pool, cafe and game room. By Coppell Nature Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
28 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,868
1703 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Villages of Bear Creek
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1922 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Creek View
41 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
26 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1511 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vista Ridge
12 Units Available
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
22 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1353 sqft
This community is located near a variety of shopping and dining options along I-635. Recently-renovated units include washer-dryer hookup, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Residents are treated to on-site parking, tennis court, gym, pool and concierge.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1245 sqft
Oxford Park's garden-style apartments create a home-like community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors, while amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. Off Northwest Highway in Las Colinas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Shadow Ridge
27 Units Available
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave, Flower Mound, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,984
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with one-, two- or three-bedrooms. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, garden tubs. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, business center. Located between Lewisville and Coppell with local shopping, dining, entertainment.

June 2020 Grapevine Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Grapevine Rent Report. Grapevine rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grapevine rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Grapevine rents declined significantly over the past month

Grapevine rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Grapevine stand at $1,081 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,344 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Grapevine's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Grapevine over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Grapevine rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Grapevine, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Grapevine is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Grapevine's median two-bedroom rent of $1,344 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Grapevine.
    • While rents in Grapevine fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grapevine than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Grapevine.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

