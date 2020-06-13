Apartment List
/
TX
/
farmers branch
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

226 Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
311 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1423 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
$
118 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
5 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,296
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 2 miles from the DART station and local shopping. On-site pool, gym and fire pit. Dogs and cats welcome. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Furnished.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
321 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
50 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,249
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1453 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
37 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1146 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
25 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,151
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
12 Units Available
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1523 sqft
Sophisticated. Styled. Timeless. Life is extraordinary — how you live it should be too! Dominion at Mercer Crossing is ideally located in the heart of the metroplex between Dallas and Ft. Worth, putting you right in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
198 Units Available
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1182 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes conveniently close to the intersection of I-635 and I-35E. Unique touches, such as a stained-glass water tower and interactive art, set this community apart in terms of style.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
57 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1657 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
63 Units Available
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1463 sqft
Sophisticated living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment of Dallas. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to major highway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
40 Units Available
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1298 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Luxury community offers communal dog park, gym and pool. Great location close to Galleria Dallas and just off Dallas Parkway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Farmer's Branch and close to 635 and the Tollway. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, granite countertops, European sinks and ceiling fans.
Results within 1 mile of Farmers Branch
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
46 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,291
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1185 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Village on the Parkway makes this community perfect for those who want shopping and entertainment nearby. Features include a sauna, putting green, 24-hour gym and much more. Furnished units with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
12 Units Available
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Village on the Green, you can kick back and relax knowing everything you need is close at hand.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
63 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1253 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
57 Units Available
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1384 sqft
Prime North Dallas location with resort-inspired pool and spa area and fully-equipped fitness center. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings with Crown Molding, attached garages and dual sink vanities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
28 Units Available
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$940
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1176 sqft
Sleek, modern, warm, welcoming. Contradictory? Not when used to describe VV&M apartments in North Dallas. A pedestrian walkway to the Village on the Parkway's shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, only adds to the city-within-a-city feel.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1144 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
75 Units Available
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,144
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1336 sqft
Elegant homes with rounded corners and arched doorways, faux wood floors and maple spice cabinetry. Fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment, plus yoga/pilates room. Reach I-635 and President George Bush Turnpike in under five minutes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,325
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1560 sqft
The Brownstones Apartments in Dallas, TX offer modern loft-style living with spacious floor plans and updated interiors. A gorgeous resort-style pool is on the grounds.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1144 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Farmers Branch, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Farmers Branch renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFarmers Branch 3 BedroomsFarmers Branch Accessible ApartmentsFarmers Branch Apartments with Balcony
Farmers Branch Apartments with GarageFarmers Branch Apartments with GymFarmers Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmers Branch Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFarmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Apartments with Pool
Farmers Branch Apartments with Washer-DryerFarmers Branch Cheap PlacesFarmers Branch Dog Friendly ApartmentsFarmers Branch Furnished ApartmentsFarmers Branch Pet Friendly PlacesFarmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary