accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM
180 Accessible Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
321 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
57 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1657 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
5 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,296
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 2 miles from the DART station and local shopping. On-site pool, gym and fire pit. Dogs and cats welcome. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
311 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1423 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
118 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
40 Units Available
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1298 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Luxury community offers communal dog park, gym and pool. Great location close to Galleria Dallas and just off Dallas Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of Farmers Branch
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
57 Units Available
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1384 sqft
Prime North Dallas location with resort-inspired pool and spa area and fully-equipped fitness center. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings with Crown Molding, attached garages and dual sink vanities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1144 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
45 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,291
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1185 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
65 Units Available
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1352 sqft
Upscale interiors with hardwood-style floors and crown molding. Direct access to lake for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and central fountain. Reach I-635 and I-35E within five minutes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
29 Units Available
Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1095 sqft
Located along South Josey Lane and yards from East Belt Line Road. Stylish apartments with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a pool, business center and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Farmers Branch
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
Valley Ranch
47 Units Available
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Prestonwood
36 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
15 Units Available
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1093 sqft
The Dallas North Tollway can take residents of this community anywhere they want to go. Amenities include yoga studio, swimming pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
112 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$875
770 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vickery
23 Units Available
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments in the urban village of Midtown Dallas. Close to Highland Park, with Highway 75 and Walnut Hill DART Station nearby. Amenities include a full-scale gym, golf simulator and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Champions of North Dallas
4912 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$757
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1009 sqft
Modern apartments with utilities included, contemporary furnishings, flat-screen TV and additional storage. Community has on-site cafe, fitness center and business center. Affordable meal plans available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prestonwood
13 Units Available
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1428 sqft
Fairways at Prestonwood have one-, two- and three-bed luxury apartments with views of the golf course. High ceilings, large closets and modern kitchen appliances. Pool, barbecue area, garage, fitness center and controlled access.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,128
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1003 sqft
Fountain Pointe Las Colinas offers beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 572 square feet to more than 1,400 square feet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
54 Units Available
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
875 sqft
Popular community with UTD students and professors, located on the UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. The community's units include amenities like fireplaces, patios/balconies and W/D hookups. Residents also enjoy gym, pool and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
RANDCO
10 Units Available
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Dawn in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
