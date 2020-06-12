/
2 bedroom apartments
228 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX
64 Units Available
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1221 sqft
Sophisticated living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment of Dallas. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to major highway.
50 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
258 Units Available
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1186 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Alpha West, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of comfort and convenience.
321 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1169 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
5 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1089 sqft
Just 2 miles from the DART station and local shopping. On-site pool, gym and fire pit. Dogs and cats welcome. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Furnished.
311 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1116 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
119 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1169 sqft
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
36 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
199 Units Available
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1182 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes conveniently close to the intersection of I-635 and I-35E. Unique touches, such as a stained-glass water tower and interactive art, set this community apart in terms of style.
25 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
57 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1273 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
40 Units Available
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1298 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Luxury community offers communal dog park, gym and pool. Great location close to Galleria Dallas and just off Dallas Parkway.
13 Units Available
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1158 sqft
Sophisticated. Styled. Timeless. Life is extraordinary — how you live it should be too! Dominion at Mercer Crossing is ideally located in the heart of the metroplex between Dallas and Ft. Worth, putting you right in the middle of it all.
274 Units Available
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1177 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. A life of elegance and ease awaits at Jefferson 1900.
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1076 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Results within 1 mile of Farmers Branch
57 Units Available
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1066 sqft
Prime North Dallas location with resort-inspired pool and spa area and fully-equipped fitness center. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings with Crown Molding, attached garages and dual sink vanities.
33 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
McShann Estates
21 Units Available
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1125 sqft
Newly renovated, this Midtown apartment community features resort-style pools, cabanas and a gym. Interiors have glass mosaic backsplashes, built-in bookshelves and washer/dryer connections. A block from I-635 and minutes from Midtown's shopping and dining.
28 Units Available
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Village on the Parkway makes this community perfect for those who want shopping and entertainment nearby. Features include a sauna, putting green, 24-hour gym and much more. Furnished units with fireplaces.
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
904 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
19 Units Available
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1170 sqft
Resort-style pool and cabana-shaded lounge. Fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment. Kitchens with pantries for plenty of storage space. Five minutes to the Galleria Dallas.
69 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1156 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
45 Units Available
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1310 sqft
Great for commuters, just minutes from downtown Dallas. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, private garages and biking trails. Units include amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and California closets.
183 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
