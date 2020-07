Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup cable included garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park fire pit gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub accessible elevator on-site laundry bike storage clubhouse courtyard internet access internet cafe media room

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Located at the heart of one of the most exciting and busy cities in Texas, Third Rail Lofts, in Downtown Dallas, TX features an ideal location boasting style, luxury and landmark environments for a truly modern living experience. You'll be just a short walk from the Dallas Arts District, Klyde Warren Park, and several five-star dining experiences, as well as sports and entertainment venues. Our community of downtown apartment homes in Dallas provides an exceptional view of the big-city lifestyle, while also offering the coziness of a well-appointed apartment community. With gorgeous views of the city, sleek and modern in-home appliances and close proximity to everything the area offers, you'll be excited to call Third Rail Lofts and Downtown Dallas your home. Give us a call or stop by our leasing office to schedule a tour and learn more about how ...