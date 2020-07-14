Pinnacle Ridge

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $0 deposit up to one’s month rent as a deposit depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Must be spayed or neutered.
Parking Details: Detached garage: $100/month.