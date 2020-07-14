All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Pinnacle Ridge

1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd · (256) 287-5521
Location

1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX 75211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1628 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0427 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1631 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 16+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0512 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinnacle Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
yoga

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $0 deposit up to one’s month rent as a deposit depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Must be spayed or neutered.
Parking Details: Detached garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinnacle Ridge have any available units?
Pinnacle Ridge has 20 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinnacle Ridge have?
Some of Pinnacle Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinnacle Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Pinnacle Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinnacle Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinnacle Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Pinnacle Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Pinnacle Ridge offers parking.
Does Pinnacle Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pinnacle Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinnacle Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Pinnacle Ridge has a pool.
Does Pinnacle Ridge have accessible units?
No, Pinnacle Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Pinnacle Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinnacle Ridge has units with dishwashers.
