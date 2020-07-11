Oaks White Rock.

Lease Length: 6, 12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $150, 2 bedroom: $250
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Trash service: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot and 1 Car Garage in Select Homes.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in large 1 bedrooms & 2 bedrooms