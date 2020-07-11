All apartments in Dallas
Oaks White Rock.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Oaks White Rock

Open Now until 5pm
9000 Poppy Dr · (972) 332-0319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9000 Poppy Dr, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9153 · Avail. Oct 9

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Unit 9040 · Avail. Aug 15

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Unit 9045 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9025 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaks White Rock.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
alarm system
courtyard
bike storage
guest parking
pet friendly
trash valet
2019 Sapphire Award Winner for Best Property of the Year! Located just minutes from downtown Dallas, Oaks White Rock Apartment Homes offer nature at its finest. The apartment community is situated on a creek and offers a private entrance to White Rock Lake Park. It is conveniently located only a few blocks from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Oaks White Rock is also located less than a mile from Dallas Arboretum Botanical Garden and Doctors Hospital at White Rock Lake. Surrounded by 27 miles of walking trails, Oaks White Rock offers resort-style living in the city. Our community is 100% Smoke Free.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $150, 2 bedroom: $250
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Trash service: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot and 1 Car Garage in Select Homes.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in large 1 bedrooms & 2 bedrooms

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oaks White Rock have any available units?
Oaks White Rock has 13 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaks White Rock have?
Some of Oaks White Rock's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks White Rock currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks White Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaks White Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks White Rock is pet friendly.
Does Oaks White Rock offer parking?
Yes, Oaks White Rock offers parking.
Does Oaks White Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oaks White Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks White Rock have a pool?
Yes, Oaks White Rock has a pool.
Does Oaks White Rock have accessible units?
No, Oaks White Rock does not have accessible units.
Does Oaks White Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oaks White Rock has units with dishwashers.

