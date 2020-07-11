Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed alarm system courtyard bike storage guest parking pet friendly trash valet

2019 Sapphire Award Winner for Best Property of the Year! Located just minutes from downtown Dallas, Oaks White Rock Apartment Homes offer nature at its finest. The apartment community is situated on a creek and offers a private entrance to White Rock Lake Park. It is conveniently located only a few blocks from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Oaks White Rock is also located less than a mile from Dallas Arboretum Botanical Garden and Doctors Hospital at White Rock Lake. Surrounded by 27 miles of walking trails, Oaks White Rock offers resort-style living in the city. Our community is 100% Smoke Free.