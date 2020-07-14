All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes

4909 Haverwood Ln · (972) 845-5720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

4909 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX 75287

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3225 · Avail. Sep 6

$957

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 2523 · Avail. Aug 15

$962

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 2005 · Avail. now

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3422 · Avail. now

$1,257

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 2422 · Avail. now

$1,257

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 0605 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,271

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
package receiving
At Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes in Dallas, Texas you can experience the comfort and convenience of a spacious one or two bedroom home for rent featuring designer kitchens, garden style bathtubs and spacious walk-in closets. Warm up at the fully equipped strength and cardio fitness center or professional grade indoor basketball court then lounge by our two-tiered swimming pool. Take pleasure in knowing that you have found an apartment you can truly call home. Our welcoming community is located in the prime Dallas/Fort Worth metro with close proximity to schools in the desirable Plano Independent School District, shopping at The Shops at Willowbend and The Galleria mall. Enjoy easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike, routing you anywhere in the metroplex. Stop by Landmark at Gleneagles for a personal tour or apply online today to reserve your apartment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes have any available units?
Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes has 17 units available starting at $957 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes have?
Some of Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
