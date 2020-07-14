Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance package receiving

At Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes in Dallas, Texas you can experience the comfort and convenience of a spacious one or two bedroom home for rent featuring designer kitchens, garden style bathtubs and spacious walk-in closets. Warm up at the fully equipped strength and cardio fitness center or professional grade indoor basketball court then lounge by our two-tiered swimming pool. Take pleasure in knowing that you have found an apartment you can truly call home. Our welcoming community is located in the prime Dallas/Fort Worth metro with close proximity to schools in the desirable Plano Independent School District, shopping at The Shops at Willowbend and The Galleria mall. Enjoy easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike, routing you anywhere in the metroplex. Stop by Landmark at Gleneagles for a personal tour or apply online today to reserve your apartment today!