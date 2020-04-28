All apartments in César Chávez
Find more places like 2820 Wolverine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
César Chávez, TX
/
2820 Wolverine St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:50 PM

2820 Wolverine St

2820 Wolverine St · (956) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2820 Wolverine St, César Chávez, TX 78542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Brand new units with luxury finish-out off Canton and Raul Longoria. Its is time to enjoy a large patio and move in to a brand new location. These units are spacious and very well built. We are looking for a great tenant that can enjoy and take care of this wonderful contemporary units. Appliances are all included, Tenant pays Water and Light.

3 Bedroom 2 bath $1100 a month
$850 deposit
Extra Large Patios on the 3 Bedroom Units
Washer and Dryer Included
Stainless Steel Appliances
Contemporary Crystal Lighting
Porcelain/Tile Floors
Water Included
Pay only Light and Cable

Love this location and get a unit today!
Be the first one to move in.

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.
___________

Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.

To qualify, bring your Texas Drivers License or State ID, one months proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).

(RLNE4047381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Wolverine St have any available units?
2820 Wolverine St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2820 Wolverine St have?
Some of 2820 Wolverine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Wolverine St currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Wolverine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Wolverine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Wolverine St is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Wolverine St offer parking?
Yes, 2820 Wolverine St does offer parking.
Does 2820 Wolverine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2820 Wolverine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Wolverine St have a pool?
No, 2820 Wolverine St does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Wolverine St have accessible units?
No, 2820 Wolverine St does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Wolverine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 Wolverine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 Wolverine St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2820 Wolverine St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2820 Wolverine St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMcAllen, TXMission, TX
Edinburg, TXHarlingen, TXPharr, TX
Weslaco, TXMercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity