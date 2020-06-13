Apartment List
46 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bullard, TX

107 Hickory
107 Hickory Rd, Bullard, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1663 sqft
Available Now! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Bullard ISD - Available Now! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home in Bullard ISD. This home features a large living area that offers a corner fireplace for those cold winter evenings.

805 West Main #501
805 W Main St, Bullard, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1248 sqft
805 W. Main St. Unit #501 - Welcome to The Bend in Bullard, a gorgeous, gated community located conveniently in front of the intermediary school in Bullard, boasting a pedestrian access gate leading directly from the property to the school grounds.

210 Summerset Court
210 Summerset Ct, Bullard, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1232 sqft
Don't miss this lovely three bedroom, two bathroom, two-story home located in downtown Bullard! This brick home offers a one-car carport and features tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. The home offers an open living room and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Bullard

148 Ken Circle
148 Ken Cir, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1549 sqft
148 Ken Circle Available 07/01/20 148 Ken Circle - Recently remodeled, spacious, four bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home is situated in an established neighborhood off Highway 69 south of Tyler on the way to Bullard, with easy access to
Results within 5 miles of Bullard

21220 Gatlinburg
21220 Gatlinburg Rd, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
3929 sqft
21220 Gatlinburg - Gorgeous house built in 2006 in Bullard, TX with all the touches of a custom home. Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace, wooden built-ins, and arched windows.

19051 Winstar
19051 Winstar Dr, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1342 sqft
19051 Winstar Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Flint! Coming Soon! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has everything your growing family needs with open design featuring three large bedrooms! The spacious kitchen will make food prep

19983 Meadow West Lane
19983 Meadow West Ln, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1603 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Flint - Property Id: 200651 This beautiful home located in a quiet subdivision will be ready to rent on March 1st, 2020.

5320 Meadow Ridge
5320 Meadow Ridge Dr, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1744 sqft
5320 Meadow Ridge Available 07/24/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Flint, Coming Soon! - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD. Large open family room with wood-burning fireplace is perfect for entertaining.

4692 Leaning Oaks Dr.
4692 Leaning Oaks, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1861 sqft
4692 Leaning Oaks Dr. Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Flint, Texas! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with new flooring in Flint.

20735 FM 756
20735 FM 756, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1881 sqft
You do not want to miss out on this stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Carport country home in Tyler! This home will be perfect for your growing family, or over night guest stays.

1114 Nate Circle
1114 Nate Cir, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
1114 Nate Circle - Brand new home, currently under construction in the West Ridge subdivision in Bullard, Texas. New pictures will be added as soon as home is complete. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage, this home has it all.

6929 Vernado
6929 Vernado Dr, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1616 sqft
6929 Vernado - This charming home is in a beautiful neighborhood and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car garage.

2853 FM 344 E, #D
2853 FM 344 E, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see inside this this brand new steel home. Open plan to big glass looking onto pond. Wooded, peaceful. Plus added $50.00 per month charge for water & trash. 15x30 carport. $1,000 deposit- $450.00 nonrefundable pet fee. Dog run available. P.O.
Results within 10 miles of Bullard
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1147 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$851
933 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1035 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units feature amenities like covered parking, pet-friendly amenities, a tennis court, in-unit ceiling fans and walk-in closets, and W/D hookups in every unit.
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$626
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$782
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1302 sqft
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bullard, TX

Finding an apartment in Bullard that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

