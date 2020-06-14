Apartment List
/
TX
/
bullard
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Bullard, TX with garage

Bullard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1026 Stagecoach Bend
1026 Stagecoach Bnd, Bullard, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2850 sqft
Beautiful move-in ready home in Bullard Creek Ranch in highly desired Bullard ISD! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! Upon entry, you will be welcomed by the open concept of the kitchen overlooking a nice sized living area

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Hickory
107 Hickory Rd, Bullard, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1663 sqft
Available Now! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Bullard ISD - Available Now! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home in Bullard ISD. This home features a large living area that offers a corner fireplace for those cold winter evenings.
Results within 1 mile of Bullard

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
148 Ken Circle
148 Ken Cir, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1549 sqft
148 Ken Circle Available 07/01/20 148 Ken Circle - Recently remodeled, spacious, four bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home is situated in an established neighborhood off Highway 69 south of Tyler on the way to Bullard, with easy access to
Results within 5 miles of Bullard

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6930 CR 1215
6930 County Road 1215, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,395
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6930 CR 1215 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
19462 King Ranch
19462 King Ranch Dr, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1474 sqft
2017 construction for rent in Flint! 3/2 with granite kitchen, crown molding, wood plank vinyl and carpet flooring, fully sodded yard with wood privacy fence and sprinkler system!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4814 FM 346
4814 FM 346 E, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1837 sqft
THIS IS A NEW HOME. WILL BE AVAILABLE AFTER MAY 1, 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21220 Gatlinburg
21220 Gatlinburg Rd, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
3929 sqft
21220 Gatlinburg - Gorgeous house built in 2006 in Bullard, TX with all the touches of a custom home. Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace, wooden built-ins, and arched windows.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19051 Winstar
19051 Winstar Dr, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1342 sqft
19051 Winstar Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Flint! Coming Soon! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has everything your growing family needs with open design featuring three large bedrooms! The spacious kitchen will make food prep

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19983 Meadow West Lane
19983 Meadow West Ln, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1603 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Flint - Property Id: 200651 This beautiful home located in a quiet subdivision will be ready to rent on March 1st, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5320 Meadow Ridge
5320 Meadow Ridge Dr, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1744 sqft
5320 Meadow Ridge Available 07/24/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Flint, Coming Soon! - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD. Large open family room with wood-burning fireplace is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4692 Leaning Oaks Dr.
4692 Leaning Oaks, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1861 sqft
4692 Leaning Oaks Dr. Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Flint, Texas! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with new flooring in Flint.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1114 Nate Circle
1114 Nate Cir, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
1114 Nate Circle - Brand new home, currently under construction in the West Ridge subdivision in Bullard, Texas. New pictures will be added as soon as home is complete. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage, this home has it all.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6929 Vernado
6929 Vernado Dr, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1616 sqft
6929 Vernado - This charming home is in a beautiful neighborhood and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Bullard
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1302 sqft
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
25 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
46 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Downtown Whitehouse
1 Unit Available
604 S Hwy 110, Unit D
604 State Highway 110 N, Whitehouse, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2400 sqft
Located in the Whitehouse School District. Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath or 4 bedroom with an office/game-room you decide what is best. This home is in a gated community in Whitehouse.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15542 CR 178
15542 County Road 178, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,495
1450 sqft
Upscale like-new duplexes with beautiful finishes, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage available for immediate occupancy. Located near Grande and HWY 49 with easy access to everything that S.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
18751 Paradise Ln
18751 Paradise Ln, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1878 sqft
Inviting, well maintained home in lakefront subdivision at Lake Palestine! This 1878 sq ft home has 2 car attached garage with insulated doors Built in 1997 with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, this home is tastefully & extensively updated and LIKE NEW -

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6335 Villa Rosa Way
6335 Villa Rosa Way, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
These homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convince of being located in Tyler.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
The Cumberland Estates
1 Unit Available
1750 CENTENNIAL #108
1750 Centennial Pkwy, Tyler, TX
Studio
$1,595
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1750 CENTENNIAL #108 in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5926 brynmar
5926 Brynmar Ct, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2270 sqft
Custom home in South Tyler. Handscraped hardwood floors. Two living areas that flow openly with kitchen and dining. Beautiful, custom drapes in living and dining rooms. Stone fireplace in den with gas logs.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
105 Bluebird
105 Bluebird Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1837 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Bluebird in Whitehouse. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bullard, TX

Bullard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Bullard 3 BedroomsBullard Apartments with BalconyBullard Apartments with Garage
Bullard Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBullard Apartments with ParkingBullard Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bullard Dog Friendly ApartmentsBullard Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXPalestine, TX
Athens, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Whitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Trinity Valley Community CollegeKilgore College
The University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College