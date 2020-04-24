311 N Buena Vista Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

One of a kind custom built home....Absolutely Stunning! Featuring open concept,. 4 large Bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 Bathrooms. The kitchen has granite with custom wooden cabinetry, upgraded lighting fixtures that are found throughout the home., The master bedroom features a decorative ceiling and has a big master bath with a large closet double vanity and a full size bathtub that has marble coating From floor to ceiling., There is a bonus room which works well for an office with a majestic dome, the ceilings of this house have exquisite details such as different textures, this beautiful home was built with high quality fixtures, materials, and attention to detail. This Home Was built on half an acre and has a covered Patio Great for Parties and enough backyard space for a swimming pool. This is a great opportunity. Schedule your appointment today.