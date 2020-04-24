All apartments in Alton
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:46 PM

311 N Buena Vista Street

311 Buenavista Street · (956) 325-5643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 Buenavista Street, Alton, TX 78573
Alton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2574 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
One of a kind custom built home....Absolutely Stunning! Featuring open concept,. 4 large Bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 Bathrooms. The kitchen has granite with custom wooden cabinetry, upgraded lighting fixtures that are found throughout the home., The master bedroom features a decorative ceiling and has a big master bath with a large closet double vanity and a full size bathtub that has marble coating From floor to ceiling., There is a bonus room which works well for an office with a majestic dome, the ceilings of this house have exquisite details such as different textures, this beautiful home was built with high quality fixtures, materials, and attention to detail. This Home Was built on half an acre and has a covered Patio Great for Parties and enough backyard space for a swimming pool. This is a great opportunity. Schedule your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 N Buena Vista Street have any available units?
311 N Buena Vista Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 N Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 311 N Buena Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 N Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 N Buena Vista Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 N Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 N Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alton.
Does 311 N Buena Vista Street offer parking?
No, 311 N Buena Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 311 N Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 N Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 N Buena Vista Street have a pool?
Yes, 311 N Buena Vista Street has a pool.
Does 311 N Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 311 N Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 N Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 N Buena Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 N Buena Vista Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 N Buena Vista Street does not have units with air conditioning.
