Home
/
Alton, TX
/
1302 W HARRISON AVE
Last updated June 14 2020

1302 W HARRISON AVE

1302 West Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1302 West Harrison Avenue, Alton, TX 78573
Alton

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED!!! - Property Id: 268877

One story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with assigned parking for two vehicles. This apartment includes water and trash pick up. It also includes Washer and dryer and all kitchen appliances. The pictures do not justify this apartment! Please call us to view the apartment today!!

RENT $875 / DEP $500
3 Bedroom / 2 bathroom
Water and trash included
Washer and dryer included
Kitchen appliances included (Refrigerator and stove)
2 Assigned parking
1 story apartment
AND ALSO PET FRIENDLY! Call us for restrictions and fees that may apply.

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.
APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.RENTNOWRGV.COM
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501

To qualify, bring your Texas Driver's License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268877
Property Id 268877

(RLNE5733767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 W HARRISON AVE have any available units?
1302 W HARRISON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alton, TX.
What amenities does 1302 W HARRISON AVE have?
Some of 1302 W HARRISON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 W HARRISON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1302 W HARRISON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 W HARRISON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 W HARRISON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1302 W HARRISON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1302 W HARRISON AVE does offer parking.
Does 1302 W HARRISON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 W HARRISON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 W HARRISON AVE have a pool?
No, 1302 W HARRISON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1302 W HARRISON AVE have accessible units?
No, 1302 W HARRISON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 W HARRISON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 W HARRISON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 W HARRISON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 W HARRISON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
