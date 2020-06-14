1302 W HARRISON AVE

Amenities

WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED!!! - Property Id: 268877



One story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with assigned parking for two vehicles. This apartment includes water and trash pick up. It also includes Washer and dryer and all kitchen appliances. The pictures do not justify this apartment! Please call us to view the apartment today!!



RENT $875 / DEP $500

3 Bedroom / 2 bathroom

Water and trash included

Washer and dryer included

Kitchen appliances included (Refrigerator and stove)

2 Assigned parking

1 story apartment

AND ALSO PET FRIENDLY! Call us for restrictions and fees that may apply.



EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.

APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.RENTNOWRGV.COM

RENT NOW RGV

956-627-5506

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501



To qualify, bring your Texas Driver's License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268877

