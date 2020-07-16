151 Cecil Gray Rd

Amenities

ROOM TO RENT $395 per month/$395 Deposit. Female. Single occupancy. Unfurnished/furnished bedroom in large home in the country near Jonesborough, Tn. Short drive to ETSU, Mountain Home VA, Johnson City Medical Center, 25 minutes to Greeneville and about 35 minutes to Bristol. This is a quiet setting with adult, professional tenants. There is 1 full bath that is shared with 1 female tenant. Also 1 half bath available. All rooms have keypad entry locks and there is security cameras outside and in the common areas. Common areas include a spacious living room, kitchen and laundry room. Beautiful views from the large deck. There are two friendly outside dogs on the premises, Will consider furnishing the room for an additional $25 per month. Minimum 6 month lease. Applicants meeting the initial screening criteria below will be asked to submit a rental application, authorize a credit and background check, and pay a $55 background check fee through Avail.co secure website. ($55 fee will be credited to the second months rent of selected applicant) Initial Screening Criteria: Stable employment, History of paying rent on time, Clean background check. No Drugs!!! No Smoking in the house. No pets. Current tenants are female and require the same. Please remove shoes upon entry to the home.