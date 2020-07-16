All apartments in Washington County
151 Cecil Gray Rd
151 Cecil Gray Rd

151 Cecil Gray Road · (423) 948-7421
Location

151 Cecil Gray Road, Washington County, TN 37659

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Bdrm3 · Avail. now

$395

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
ROOM TO RENT $395 per month/$395 Deposit. Female. Single occupancy. Unfurnished/furnished bedroom in large home in the country near Jonesborough, Tn. Short drive to ETSU, Mountain Home VA, Johnson City Medical Center, 25 minutes to Greeneville and about 35 minutes to Bristol. This is a quiet setting with adult, professional tenants. There is 1 full bath that is shared with 1 female tenant. Also 1 half bath available. All rooms have keypad entry locks and there is security cameras outside and in the common areas. Common areas include a spacious living room, kitchen and laundry room. Beautiful views from the large deck. There are two friendly outside dogs on the premises, Will consider furnishing the room for an additional $25 per month. Minimum 6 month lease. Applicants meeting the initial screening criteria below will be asked to submit a rental application, authorize a credit and background check, and pay a $55 background check fee through Avail.co secure website. ($55 fee will be credited to the second months rent of selected applicant) Initial Screening Criteria: Stable employment, History of paying rent on time, Clean background check. No Drugs!!! No Smoking in the house. No pets. Current tenants are female and require the same. Please remove shoes upon entry to the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

