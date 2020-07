Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage bbq/grill game room hot tub

The Summit at Nashville West, a 190 unit community is situated at the gateway to West Nashville. Located just outside of Nashville’s premier Belle Meade community, The Summit at Nashville West is the newest property in the region and offers upscale 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes. Just a short distance away is the newly developed vibrant Nashville West retail center which contains over 1 million square feet of retail space and is home to a variety of big box stores ranging from Target and Costco to Dick’s Sporting Goods and World Market. We are also just a 10-15 minute drive from Downtown, West End, Vanderbilt, Music Row, Green Hills, plus an abundance of Greenways & Parks.