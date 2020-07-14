All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like Croley Court Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
Croley Court Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Croley Court Apartments

120 Croley Ct · (978) 386-3631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Urbandale Nations
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

120 Croley Ct, Nashville, TN 37209
Urbandale Nations

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 1

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,049

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Croley Court Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9 & 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per person
Deposit: Subject to credit. Deposit Sub Fee Available
Additional: Bldg fee $10/month ; Trash fee $6/month; Pest control fee $3/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2
restrictions: Pit bulls, Rottweiler, Chow-Chows, Dobermans and other known aggressive breeds, snakes, lizards, ferrets, rabbits, mice, rats. Landlord reserves the right to prohibit aggressive pets or any pet deemed unacceptable.
Dogs
fee: $300 For First Pet, Additional $200 For Second Pet
rent: $10/ Pet
Cats
fee: $300 For First Pet, Additional $200 For Second Pet
rent: $10/ Pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Croley Court Apartments have any available units?
Croley Court Apartments has 2 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Croley Court Apartments have?
Some of Croley Court Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Croley Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Croley Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Croley Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Croley Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Croley Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Croley Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Croley Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Croley Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Croley Court Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Croley Court Apartments has a pool.
Does Croley Court Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Croley Court Apartments has accessible units.
Does Croley Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Croley Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Croley Court Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike
Nashville, TN 37210
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave
Nashville, TN 37209
The Overton Brentwood
4960 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St
Nashville, TN 37210
The Canvas
1120 Litton Ave
Nashville, TN 37216
Uptown Flats
101 Gatewood Ave
Nashville, TN 37207
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity