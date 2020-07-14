Croley Court Apartments

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9 & 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per person
Deposit: Subject to credit. Deposit Sub Fee Available
Additional: Bldg fee $10/month ; Trash fee $6/month; Pest control fee $3/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2
restrictions: Pit bulls, Rottweiler, Chow-Chows, Dobermans and other known aggressive breeds, snakes, lizards, ferrets, rabbits, mice, rats. Landlord reserves the right to prohibit aggressive pets or any pet deemed unacceptable.
Dogs
fee: $300 For First Pet, Additional $200 For Second Pet
rent: $10/ Pet
Cats
fee: $300 For First Pet, Additional $200 For Second Pet
rent: $10/ Pet