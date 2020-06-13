Apartment List
/
TN
/
kingsport
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM

13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kingsport, TN

Finding an apartment in Kingsport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown Kingsport
25 Units Available
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$835
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hickory Hills
1 Unit Available
4533 Ronald Drive
4533 Ronald Drive, Kingsport, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2233 sqft
4533 Ronald Drive Available 07/01/20 4533 Ronald Drive Kingsport, TN 37664 - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in quiet Cooks Valley neighborhood. No carpet. New granite countertops and subway tile backsplash.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1314 Putnam Street
1314 Putman Street, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 sqft
1314 Putnam Street Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the well-established Sevier Terrace neighborhood. Property is currently receiving some updates with new paint throughout and will be receiving a very deep cleaning.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1025 Riverside Avenue
1025 Riverside Avenue, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$780
896 sqft
1025 Riverside - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers CH/A, Washer/Dryer Hook ups, and fenced in back yard. Located in the Jackson Elementary, Lincoln Heights MS, and Dobyns Bennett HS district.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Borden Village
1 Unit Available
1305 Willow St
1305 Willow Street, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
1305 Willow St, Kingsport Tn 37664 - Come check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the middle of Kingsport, walking distance from Borden Park between Fort Henry Dr and Wilcox Dr. Home has been cared for, is clean, and well maintained.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3245 Atoka Ln
3245 Atoka Lane, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
864 sqft
3br one level home in Kingsport city - Please, serious inquires only. Must have $25 application fee and full deposit of $795 immediately available. Sorry but Section 8 not accepted. Photo ID and proof of income must be provided with application.

1 of 9

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1733 Jefferson Avenue
1733 Jefferson Avenue, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1234 sqft
1733 Jefferson Avenue Available 11/01/19 1733 Jefferson Avenue Kingsport, TN 37664 - This remodeled cottage is in move in condition. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Has all Kitchen appliances. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup.
Results within 5 miles of Kingsport

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
672 Lakeside Dock Drive
672 Lakeside Dock Drive, Sullivan County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
672 Lakeside Dock Drive Kingsport, TN 37663 - Great Rental Either Unfurnished or Fully Furnished Lake Front Extremely beautiful view of the lake and shoreline. This property has that natural simple feelinga cozy place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Jones Rd.
107 Jones Road, Hawkins County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2016 sqft
Very spacious & nice, 4br, 2ba ranch home - Please read entire ad for answers to your questions as most details and questions are answered within. Smaller pets considered on case by case basis. Nice one level, 4br, 2ba home in a great location.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Gray
1 Unit Available
104 Majestic Dr. #2
104 Majestic Drive, Gray, TN
2 Bedrooms
$940
1400 sqft
104 Majestic Dr. #2 Gray, TN 37615 - Wonderful location and convenience. Please come take a look at this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has mowing, water, & trash included.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
816 Hamilton Road
816 Hamilton Rd, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3322 sqft
816 Hamilton Road Blountville, TN 37617 - This custom built rental is spacious with 2 master suites! Immediate access to Boone Lake and HOA dock. Stone fireplace, custom cabinets, granite counters.
Results within 10 miles of Kingsport
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
Knob Creek Historic District
27 Units Available
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
218 Talon Private Drive
218 Talon Private Drive, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1936 sqft
218 Talon Private Drive Blountville, TN 37617 - Have you been searching for a home with a substantial amount of space for your family? This Split Foyer style home has almost 2,000 finished square ft. 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kingsport, TN

Finding an apartment in Kingsport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Kingsport 2 BedroomsKingsport 3 Bedrooms
Kingsport Apartments with BalconyKingsport Apartments with Parking
Kingsport Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingsport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Johnson City, TNWeaverville, NCAbingdon, VA
Bristol, TNElizabethton, TN
Morristown, TNBoone, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Tennessee State University
Milligan College