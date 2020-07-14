Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool bike storage cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments game room internet cafe key fob access online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities. All of our floorplans offer high-end features and sleek finishes, such as in-home washers and dryers, tile surround showers, oversized walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, lofty 9- to 15-foot ceilings, and glass enclosed showers, as well as designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, white shaker cabinetry, entertainment islands, and granite countertops! At Town Park Lofts Apartments, you'll experience an array of upscale amenities focused on comfort and luxury. Socialize and entertain at our outdoor courtyard with a firepit or outdoor entertaining kitchen, get toned at our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, or relax outdoors at resort-style swimming pool! Residents will also enjoy our welcoming clubhouse with a business center, pocket park, dog ...