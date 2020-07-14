All apartments in Kingsport
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:39 PM

Town Park Lofts

455 W Sullivan St · (423) 451-8843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN 37660
Downtown Kingsport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 469 · Avail. Sep 16

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 346 · Avail. Sep 9

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 355 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1047 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 331 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Town Park Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities. All of our floorplans offer high-end features and sleek finishes, such as in-home washers and dryers, tile surround showers, oversized walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, lofty 9- to 15-foot ceilings, and glass enclosed showers, as well as designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, white shaker cabinetry, entertainment islands, and granite countertops! At Town Park Lofts Apartments, you'll experience an array of upscale amenities focused on comfort and luxury. Socialize and entertain at our outdoor courtyard with a firepit or outdoor entertaining kitchen, get toned at our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, or relax outdoors at resort-style swimming pool! Residents will also enjoy our welcoming clubhouse with a business center, pocket park, dog ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 application fee per adult
Deposit: Deposit depends on screening qualifications
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Internet $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15.00 per pet
restrictions: No size or breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15.00 per pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40-$100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Town Park Lofts have any available units?
Town Park Lofts has 8 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Town Park Lofts have?
Some of Town Park Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Town Park Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Town Park Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Town Park Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Town Park Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Town Park Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Town Park Lofts offers parking.
Does Town Park Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Town Park Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Town Park Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Town Park Lofts has a pool.
Does Town Park Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Town Park Lofts has accessible units.
Does Town Park Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Town Park Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Town Park Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Town Park Lofts has units with air conditioning.
