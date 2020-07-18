All apartments in Kingsport
2233 Pendragon Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

2233 Pendragon Road

2233 Pendragon Road · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Pendragon Road, Kingsport, TN 37660

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2233 Pendragon Road Kingsport, TN 37660 - This beauty is grand! Situated in the established Ridgefields subdivision with a golf course view! The home comes complete with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms – with around 3,000 Sq. Ft. Built with beautiful characteristics such as the stunning brick accents and gleaming hardwood floors. The formal living area has over-sized windows that allow in an abundance of natural light, a traditional brick fireplace, no matter the season this room is warm & welcoming. The sleek kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances and stunning counter tops and is spacious enough to host any holiday dinner. This home has enough space for the entire family the fully finished basement has a lovely mother-in-law suite that is complete with a full kitchen, washer & dryer hook-ups are on each level of the home, full bathroom, & fireplace. The attached two car drive under garage will provide and immense amount of extra storage space. This home is spotless, and freshly painted throughout 2233 Pendragon is ready for move in! Call us today for an exclusive tour.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Pendragon Road have any available units?
2233 Pendragon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingsport, TN.
What amenities does 2233 Pendragon Road have?
Some of 2233 Pendragon Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Pendragon Road currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Pendragon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Pendragon Road pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Pendragon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingsport.
Does 2233 Pendragon Road offer parking?
Yes, 2233 Pendragon Road offers parking.
Does 2233 Pendragon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Pendragon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Pendragon Road have a pool?
No, 2233 Pendragon Road does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Pendragon Road have accessible units?
No, 2233 Pendragon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Pendragon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 Pendragon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Pendragon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 Pendragon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
