2233 Pendragon Road Kingsport, TN 37660 - This beauty is grand! Situated in the established Ridgefields subdivision with a golf course view! The home comes complete with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms – with around 3,000 Sq. Ft. Built with beautiful characteristics such as the stunning brick accents and gleaming hardwood floors. The formal living area has over-sized windows that allow in an abundance of natural light, a traditional brick fireplace, no matter the season this room is warm & welcoming. The sleek kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances and stunning counter tops and is spacious enough to host any holiday dinner. This home has enough space for the entire family the fully finished basement has a lovely mother-in-law suite that is complete with a full kitchen, washer & dryer hook-ups are on each level of the home, full bathroom, & fireplace. The attached two car drive under garage will provide and immense amount of extra storage space. This home is spotless, and freshly painted throughout 2233 Pendragon is ready for move in! Call us today for an exclusive tour.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902229)