2010 Timbers Edge Court Kingsport, TN 37660 - Have you been searching for a rental located near downtown Kingsport? Look no further! This spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath all brick Condo is situated near Indian Path Hospital & less than a ten-minute drive to Downtown Kingsport – Zoned for City Schools. Quality details throughout including main level master suite with grand foyer and open floor plan. Natural light flows through the large bay window that surrounds the sizeable dining room. Laundry hook-ups are conveniently located on the main level. French doors in the living room lead out onto your own private deck where you can relax and enjoy the fresh air. The second level features two additional bedrooms, and full bath. Drive under garage – with workshop area allowing for plenty of extra storage space. Call 423-239-0100 to set up a showing. This stunning condo is ready for new Tenants. Convenient location & beautiful attributes – it is sure to rent fast!



