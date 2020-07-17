All apartments in Kingsport
2010 Timbers Edge Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

2010 Timbers Edge Court

2010 Timbers Edge Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2010 Timbers Edge Ct, Kingsport, TN 37660

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
2010 Timbers Edge Court Kingsport, TN 37660 - Have you been searching for a rental located near downtown Kingsport? Look no further! This spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath all brick Condo is situated near Indian Path Hospital & less than a ten-minute drive to Downtown Kingsport – Zoned for City Schools. Quality details throughout including main level master suite with grand foyer and open floor plan. Natural light flows through the large bay window that surrounds the sizeable dining room. Laundry hook-ups are conveniently located on the main level. French doors in the living room lead out onto your own private deck where you can relax and enjoy the fresh air. The second level features two additional bedrooms, and full bath. Drive under garage – with workshop area allowing for plenty of extra storage space. Call 423-239-0100 to set up a showing. This stunning condo is ready for new Tenants. Convenient location & beautiful attributes – it is sure to rent fast!

(RLNE4183915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Timbers Edge Court have any available units?
2010 Timbers Edge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingsport, TN.
What amenities does 2010 Timbers Edge Court have?
Some of 2010 Timbers Edge Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Timbers Edge Court currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Timbers Edge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Timbers Edge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 Timbers Edge Court is pet friendly.
Does 2010 Timbers Edge Court offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Timbers Edge Court offers parking.
Does 2010 Timbers Edge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Timbers Edge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Timbers Edge Court have a pool?
No, 2010 Timbers Edge Court does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Timbers Edge Court have accessible units?
No, 2010 Timbers Edge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Timbers Edge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 Timbers Edge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 Timbers Edge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 Timbers Edge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
