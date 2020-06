Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1733 Jefferson Avenue Available 11/01/19 1733 Jefferson Avenue Kingsport, TN 37664 - This remodeled cottage is in move in condition. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Has all Kitchen appliances. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup. Carport and street parking. Small front and backyard. Close to mall and Dobyns Bennett. 2+ bedroom 1 bath in Jefferson School District. Carport and completely new kitchen all appliances including built in microwave. Full unfinished basement.



(RLNE4194856)