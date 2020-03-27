All apartments in Kingsport
1314 Putnam Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1314 Putnam Street

1314 Putman Street · (423) 239-0100
Location

1314 Putman Street, Kingsport, TN 37660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1314 Putnam Street · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1492 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1314 Putnam Street Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful – 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the well-established Sevier Terrace neighborhood. Property is currently receiving some updates with new paint throughout – and will be receiving a very deep cleaning. Flooring throughout includes hardwood, vinyl, and carpet. Fully fenced back yard. Zoned for Kingsport City School District. Full unfinished basement – great for extra storage space. Fireplace in the living room is unusable; but makes for a great entrance center piece. Call us today & schedule a viewing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5765495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Putnam Street have any available units?
1314 Putnam Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1314 Putnam Street have?
Some of 1314 Putnam Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Putnam Street currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Putnam Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Putnam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 Putnam Street is pet friendly.
Does 1314 Putnam Street offer parking?
No, 1314 Putnam Street does not offer parking.
Does 1314 Putnam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Putnam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Putnam Street have a pool?
No, 1314 Putnam Street does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Putnam Street have accessible units?
No, 1314 Putnam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Putnam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Putnam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 Putnam Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 Putnam Street does not have units with air conditioning.
