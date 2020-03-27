Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

1314 Putnam Street Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful – 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the well-established Sevier Terrace neighborhood. Property is currently receiving some updates with new paint throughout – and will be receiving a very deep cleaning. Flooring throughout includes hardwood, vinyl, and carpet. Fully fenced back yard. Zoned for Kingsport City School District. Full unfinished basement – great for extra storage space. Fireplace in the living room is unusable; but makes for a great entrance center piece. Call us today & schedule a viewing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5765495)