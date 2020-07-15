107 Jones Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Very spacious & nice, 4br, 2ba ranch home - Please read entire ad for answers to your questions as most details and questions are answered within. Smaller pets considered on case by case basis.



Nice one level, 4br, 2ba home in a great location. Rural surroundings but just a few minutes from I26. Basement is mostly finished with a 1 car garage. Laminate and vinyl flooring, neutral paint colors. Provided appliances include range and washer/dryer hook ups; Tenant responsible for all utilities & lawn care. No trash pick provided but pay pick up service is available. Gravel driveway; Electric Heat Pump;



There is a non-refundable application fee of $25. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTH’S RENT will be due immediately upon application approval. Sorry but Section 8 not accepted. Minimum 1 year lease required & lease start date between 7 to 30 days from date application is submitted.



FOR SHOWINGS and any questions please text or call 423-398-1350. For APPLICATION -please go to https://kwrealty.appfolio.com/listings



APPLICATION/LEASE TERMS

Photo ID and proof of income must be provided with application. If a pet is to be considered, veterinarian records listing breed of dog and up to date vaccinations is also required. Lease signing & full payment required immediately upon applicant being approved or home will be leased to next applicant without notice. Approval based on acceptable credit, criminal, and eviction background checks, past rental history, references, income, employment and debt to income ratio. Incomplete applications and/or those with unverifiable information may be placed on hold until all information has been provided or verified and we will process the next application without notice. An application must be submitted by each adult that will be living in the home.



Offered Through: Robin Smith, Realtor

KW Kingsport, 111 Ford Ave, Kingsport, TN 37663. Each Office Independently Owned and Operated. 423-247-5510 Main office, please use number above for questions/inquires.



