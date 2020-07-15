All apartments in Hawkins County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

107 Jones Rd.

107 Jones Road · (423) 398-1350 ext. 21
Location

107 Jones Road, Hawkins County, TN 37642

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Jones Rd. · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
Very spacious & nice, 4br, 2ba ranch home - Please read entire ad for answers to your questions as most details and questions are answered within. Smaller pets considered on case by case basis.

Nice one level, 4br, 2ba home in a great location. Rural surroundings but just a few minutes from I26. Basement is mostly finished with a 1 car garage. Laminate and vinyl flooring, neutral paint colors. Provided appliances include range and washer/dryer hook ups; Tenant responsible for all utilities & lawn care. No trash pick provided but pay pick up service is available. Gravel driveway; Electric Heat Pump;

There is a non-refundable application fee of $25. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTH’S RENT will be due immediately upon application approval. Sorry but Section 8 not accepted. Minimum 1 year lease required & lease start date between 7 to 30 days from date application is submitted.

FOR SHOWINGS and any questions please text or call 423-398-1350. For APPLICATION -please go to https://kwrealty.appfolio.com/listings

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

APPLICATION/LEASE TERMS
Photo ID and proof of income must be provided with application. If a pet is to be considered, veterinarian records listing breed of dog and up to date vaccinations is also required. Lease signing & full payment required immediately upon applicant being approved or home will be leased to next applicant without notice. Approval based on acceptable credit, criminal, and eviction background checks, past rental history, references, income, employment and debt to income ratio. Incomplete applications and/or those with unverifiable information may be placed on hold until all information has been provided or verified and we will process the next application without notice. An application must be submitted by each adult that will be living in the home.

Offered Through: Robin Smith, Realtor
KW Kingsport, 111 Ford Ave, Kingsport, TN 37663. Each Office Independently Owned and Operated. 423-247-5510 Main office, please use number above for questions/inquires.

(RLNE4799147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Jones Rd. have any available units?
107 Jones Rd. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Jones Rd. have?
Some of 107 Jones Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Jones Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
107 Jones Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Jones Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Jones Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 107 Jones Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 107 Jones Rd. offers parking.
Does 107 Jones Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Jones Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Jones Rd. have a pool?
No, 107 Jones Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 107 Jones Rd. have accessible units?
No, 107 Jones Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Jones Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Jones Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Jones Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Jones Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
