Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

104 Majestic Dr. #2 Gray, TN 37615 - Wonderful location and convenience. Please come take a look at this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has mowing, water, & trash included. Newer carpet upstairs leading into an extra large master bedroom suite with plenty of closet space. Average sized living room open to the kitchen. The other bedroom is located on the main level along with a bathroom and laundry area.



(RLNE5114431)