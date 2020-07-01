/
1 bedroom apartments
7 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elizabethton, TN
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
308 South Watauga Avenue Nancy - 1
308 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
1 Bedroom
$425
525 sqft
Cute and affordable! Downtown apartments! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments. Wood floors, large walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Elizabethton
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabethton
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 12:17pm
6 Units Available
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Davis Park
200 - 206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601 - 204-05
206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Cozy apartment just a half a mile away from Downtown. This home comes with free parking, an on site laundry facility, and is on the JC transit route. This property includes WiFi, water, trash pickup, and a coin/card operated laundry facility.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Side Johnson City
822 West Locust Street - #1B
822 W Locust St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
1250 sqft
The Treeage is a brand new remodel featuring 4 furnished separate bedrooms rentals geared towards med students. Each bedroom includes a built in desk, bed-frame, TV, wireless internet, private bathroom, and private closet.
Results within 10 miles of Elizabethton
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 12:21pm
26 Units Available
Knob Creek Historic District
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
151 Cecil Gray Rd
151 Cecil Gray Road, Washington County, TN
1 Bedroom
$395
350 sqft
ROOM TO RENT $395 per month/$395 Deposit. Female. Single occupancy. Unfurnished/furnished bedroom in large home in the country near Jonesborough, Tn.