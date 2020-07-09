Rent Calculator
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:46 PM
Browse Apartments in 64052
1231 S Franklin Ave
637 S Crysler B
1425 S Northern Blvd
9818 E 29th St
2723 Englewood Terrace
2409 S Crescent Ave
2510 S Vermont Ave
1430 South Maywood Avenue
10922 East Winner Road - 2
10916 East Winner Road
3113 South Claremont Avenue
9807 E 25th St S
10914 East Winner Road
712 S Willis Ave
1425 W. 28th Terr
9911 E. 35th Terrace South
2919 S Westport Rd
1815 S Hawthorne Avenue
10300 East 31st Street South
11403 East Sheley Road
1509 S Arlington Ave
3440 S Evanston Ave
4806 South Northern Boulevard
1542 S Willow Ave.
3110 S. Vermont Avenue
3217 Maywood Ave
1901 S Willow Avenue
10910 East Winner Road
2915 S. Sterling Ave.
2114 S Scott Avenue
3203 Cedar Ave
3200 S Harris Ave
1804 Brookside Ave
3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard
2524 South Northern Boulevard
1603 South Arlington Avenue
3112 S Vermont Avenue
3008 South Scott Avenue
11300 East 15th Street South
2226 S. Overton
3333 S Oxford Ave
3007 S. Vermont Avenue
3005 Mason Avenue
1720 Waubesa Ave
1916 S Arlington Ave
9613 E 25th Terr S
1403 S Sterling Ave
11005 E 19th St
703 S Crysler Ave c
1308 West South Avenue
1915 S Norton Avenue
1417 S Ralston Ave.
3308 South Maywood Avenue
9621 Sterling
1808 S Home Ave
3320 S Oxford Ave.
3325 S Oxford Ave B
3205 South Vermont Avenue
2314 South Maywood Avenue
2710 South Westport Road
1620 South Ralston Avenue
10008 E 15th Street
1306 West 29th Terrace South
2100 S Maywood Ave
2210 S. Maywood
1706 South Arlington Ave
2348 S Crysler Ave
10512 East 35th Street South
1915 S Overton Avenue
1502 South Home Avenue
10609 East 28th Terrace South
3005 S Vermont Ave
2134 S Norton Ave
11333 E 20th St S
2106 S Arlington Ave
1918 S Willow Ave
3520 South Park Avenue
10516 E 27th St S
9605 East 25th Terrace South
11207 E 25th St S
4027 South Vassar Avenue
3356 South Crisp Avenue
11007 E 19th Street South
11902 East 37th Street South
10826 Ayers Street
1024 South Woodland Avenue
3630 South Hedges Avenue
2225 S. Home Ave.
523 S Crysler Ave - C
2211 S Harris Ave
10907 East 19th Street South - 3
2323 S. Scott Ave - House
712 S Willis Ave
2511 S Crescent Ave
2721 S Glenwood Ave
9800 E 22nd St S
3715 Delridge Rd
11314 East 15th Street South
1302 S Scott Ave Unit
1726 Hawthorne Court
3406 S. Overton
9908 Linwood Blvd
1708 S. Appleton Ave
1310 W 29th St South
10125 East 18 Street South
3901 Crestview Dr
2913 Appleton Ave
10715 East Sheley Road
2602 South Scott Avenue
1907 S Hawthorne Ave
9420 E 13th St S
11207 E 25th St S
1700 S Brookside Ave
724 S Crysler Unit B
1810 South Overton Avenue
724 S Crysler Unit B
2919 South Claremont Avenue
2510 South Crescent Avenue
10612 E 27th Street
2318 South Hall Road
2410 S Northern Boulevard
2209 S. Hawthorne Ave
1507 South Arlington Avenue
2006 S Hardy Avenue
820 S Park Ave
1418 South Northern Boulevard
1911 S Arlington Avenue
1400 South Maywood Avenue
3006 South Ash Avenue
2919 South Sterling Avenue
3500 S Denton Road
2102 South Maywood Avenue
1405 W 25th St S
1224 West Ruby Avenue
11312 Highridge Dr
3708 S Scott Avenue
11415 E 14th St S
3004 South Norton Avenue
619 South Chrysler
2312 S Scott Ave
2102 S Claremont Ave
10105 E 31st St S
1908 S. Home Ave
1804 S. Overton Avenue
2701 S Brookside Ave
1831 S Overton Ave
10505 East 34th Street South
1431 S. Hardy Ave
1442 S Home Ave
10119 E Winner Road
10910 E Winner Rd (Shed) - 1
11237 Highridge Dr
3116 South Claremont Avenue
10081 E 34th Street S
3036 S Scott Ave
9506 E 14th St S
9420 East 13th S.
1617 South Claremont Avenue
3405 South Overton Avenue
3404 S Sterling Ave
3327 S Arlington Ave
9718 S Franklin Ave
2357 Englewood Court
1224 West 24th Street
634 South Willis Avenue
9619 East 29th Street Terrace
11224 E Sheley Rd.
1903 S Home Avenue
9703 East Franklin Avenue
10007 East 20th Street South
2200 S. Hall Rd.
1235 S Franklin Ave
10918 East Winner Road
3320 S Sterling
3438 South Oxford Avenue
3313 S Oxford Ave
1609 South Ralston Avenue
2021 South Harris Avenue
10517 East 28th Terrace South
10616 East 26th Terrace South
11308 E Winner Rd Unit B
9902 E. 34th St. S.
10820 E 20th Street S
2412 S Crescent Ave
9019 E 31st St S
10004 E. 34th St. S.
1807 S. Hedges Ave
2100 S Maywood Ave
9500 E. 15th Street
2219 South Hall Road
3329 S Oxford Ave
1008 S Park Ave
1841 S Harris Ave
3029 S Overton
2100 South Norwood Avenue
1027 S Park Ave
1723 South Crescent Avenue
3023 S Norwood
810 S Grand Ave
10826 Ayers Street
11309 E 20th St S
3213 S Ash Avenue
1818 S. Vermont Ave - 6
1843 S Harris Ave
2402 South Sterling Avenue
9404 E 23rd St S
1605 S Sterling Ave
11507 East 37th Terrace South
3417 South Home Avenue
1419 W Scott Pl
1719 South Overton Avenue
10816 East 27th Street
10605 E 26th Terr S
2923 South Scott Avenue
11713 E 30th Terr S
11816 East 32nd Street South
2214 S. Overton Avenue
10719 E 19th Terr S
1331 W 30th St S
10404 E 30th Terr S
2624 South Evanston Avenue
10417 E 26th Ter S
2211 South Harris Avenue
2906 Englewood Terrace
1821 S Hawthorne Ave
1804 South Evanston Avenue
11222 East 20th Street South
1532 S Ash Ave
1527 S Cedar Ave
9815 E 35th Terr
809 S Crysler Ave
1924 S. Ash Ave
3502 South Crysler Avenue
10905 East 19th Street South - 2
10604 East 28th Street
2725 Englewood Terrace - 1
3125 S. Forest Ave
10903 East 19th Street South - 1
10404 E 30th Terr S
1915 S Home Avenue
1901 S Hawthorne Ave
10616 East 27th Terrace South
1909 Arlington Avenue
639 Crysler Unit
10502 E Winner Rd
11217 E 19th St
3327 S Oxford Ave B
11431 Highridge Dr
11335 Highridge Dr
1839 S Vermont Avenue
3318 S Oxford Ave.
703 S. Crysler Unit
1407 S. Franklin Ave.
1914 S Northern Blvd
1211 S Maywood Ave
1516 South Ash Avenue
1233 W. Linden Ave
3312 S Oxford Ave.
2828 Appleton
3316 S Oxford Ave.
9815 E 35th Terr S
1415 W. Scott Place
10527 E. 35th Street
1327 W 30th St. S
2111 S Norwood Ave
2329 S. Crysler Avenue - 1
2310 S. Arlington Ave
11325 E 39th St S
10900 East 31st Street South
1810 S Norwood Ave
2323 S. Scott Ave - 1
3405 South Claremont Avenue
1705 S Ash Avenue
10504 E. 32nd Street South
1309 S Sterling Ave
11506 East 36th Street South
11204 East 40th Street South
10125 East 18 Street South
2023 South Harris Avenue
10807 E. 31st Street South
2318 South Cedar Avenue
9737 East 26 Terrace South
11715 E 30th St S
1315 S Franklin Ave
2811 S Northern Blvd
3326 Blue Ridge Blvd
11411 East 14th Street South
3350 South Crisp Avenue
1726 S Hawthorn court
2734 Windsor Ave
11301 E. 14th St S
1312 W 29th Terrace S.
1928 S Ralston Avenue
3611 S Poplar Ave
2012 S. Northern Blvd
3032 South Scott Avenue
11204 E 20th St., S
1817 S Ralston Ave
11315 E 20th Terr S
1543 S Willow Avenue
1904 S Hardy Ave
10700 E 29th St S
10820 E 20th Street S
1413 W 28th Terrace S
1403 S Sterling Ave
11715 E 30th St S
1208 S Maywood Ave
2000 S Ash Ave
3214 S Hawthorne Ave
10002 E. 36th St.
1610 S Harris Ave
10716 E 19th Street South
10704 East 26th Street South
1822 S. Vermont Ave - 2
1609 South Vermont Avenue
2503 S Vermont Ave
9017 E 31st St S
1729 S Claremont Ave
2521 S Evanston Ave
11302 East 15th Street South
11009 E 35th St
1812 S Overton Ave