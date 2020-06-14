All apartments in Rapid Valley
Find more places like 2577 Leola Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rapid Valley, SD
/
2577 Leola Ln
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2577 Leola Ln

2577 Leola Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rapid Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2577 Leola Lane, Rapid Valley, SD 57703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2577 Leola Ln Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home for Rent in the Valley - Big split foyer 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home for rent . Located in Rapid Valley close to elementary school. This home features big entry with coat closet, big rooms, fenced backyard and two decks to entertain in the back yard. washer and dryer in the home, two bedroom, 2 bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms, 1 bath down. NO SMOKING, Dogs welcome with reference, pet deposit and rent. $1865 + deposit and utilities. Please call CC Property Management for questions or viewings 605-721-9095 or visit ccpropertymgmt.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5817462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2577 Leola Ln have any available units?
2577 Leola Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rapid Valley, SD.
What amenities does 2577 Leola Ln have?
Some of 2577 Leola Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2577 Leola Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2577 Leola Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2577 Leola Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2577 Leola Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2577 Leola Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2577 Leola Ln does offer parking.
Does 2577 Leola Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2577 Leola Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2577 Leola Ln have a pool?
No, 2577 Leola Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2577 Leola Ln have accessible units?
No, 2577 Leola Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2577 Leola Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2577 Leola Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2577 Leola Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2577 Leola Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rapid Valley Apartments with BalconyRapid Valley Apartments with Garage
Rapid Valley Apartments with ParkingRapid Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rapid Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rapid City, SD
Box Elder, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology