2577 Leola Ln Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home for Rent in the Valley - Big split foyer 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home for rent . Located in Rapid Valley close to elementary school. This home features big entry with coat closet, big rooms, fenced backyard and two decks to entertain in the back yard. washer and dryer in the home, two bedroom, 2 bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms, 1 bath down. NO SMOKING, Dogs welcome with reference, pet deposit and rent. $1865 + deposit and utilities. Please call CC Property Management for questions or viewings 605-721-9095 or visit ccpropertymgmt.com



No Cats Allowed



