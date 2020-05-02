All apartments in Mitchell
South Point Village
South Point Village

2311 South Capital Street · (605) 250-4461
Location

2311 South Capital Street, Mitchell, SD 57301

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2315-07 · Avail. Aug 3

$820

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 843 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2301-13 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1458 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Point Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
internet access
South Point Village offers 1 through 4 bedroom townhomes on the South Side of Mitchell. Located near shopping and restaurants, you have everything you will need a short distance from home! Amenities include a playground and attached garages. Our community is pet friendly and happy to welcome both you and your furry friends home. Call our office to schedule a tour today and come home to South Point Village.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 for 1, $500 for 2 pets
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, rodents
Dogs
rent: $25 per dog/per month
Cats
rent: $15 per cat/per month
Parking Details: Open lot, attached garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Point Village have any available units?
South Point Village has 2 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does South Point Village have?
Some of South Point Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Point Village currently offering any rent specials?
South Point Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Point Village pet-friendly?
Yes, South Point Village is pet friendly.
Does South Point Village offer parking?
Yes, South Point Village offers parking.
Does South Point Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Point Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Point Village have a pool?
No, South Point Village does not have a pool.
Does South Point Village have accessible units?
No, South Point Village does not have accessible units.
Does South Point Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Point Village has units with dishwashers.
Does South Point Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, South Point Village has units with air conditioning.
