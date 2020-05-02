South Point Village

Lease Length: 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 for 1, $500 for 2 pets
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, rodents
Dogs
rent: $25 per dog/per month
Cats
rent: $15 per cat/per month
Parking Details: Open lot, attached garage. Garage lot.