Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup dishwasher oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage internet access

South Point Village offers 1 through 4 bedroom townhomes on the South Side of Mitchell. Located near shopping and restaurants, you have everything you will need a short distance from home! Amenities include a playground and attached garages. Our community is pet friendly and happy to welcome both you and your furry friends home. Call our office to schedule a tour today and come home to South Point Village.