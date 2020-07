Amenities

in unit laundry garage playground range oven refrigerator

The Landing Townhomes are managed by Lloyd Companies and is a beautiful, brand new property located on the North side of Mitchell close to many attractions. The Landings offers 2 & 3 bedroom townhouses with a number of amenities! Each townhouse comes with an attached garage and washer and dryer in unit. Do not hesitate to call and schedule your tour today!