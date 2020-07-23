/
/
davison county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM
2 Apartments for rent in Davison County, SD📍
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
South Point Village
2311 South Capital Street, Mitchell, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1294 sqft
This newly constructed community is minutes from I-90. Pet-friendly. The townhouse-like properties feature a private garage and entrance for each home. Spacious interiors with ample storage and outdoor green space.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
1 Unit Available
The Landings
716 North Iowa Street, Mitchell, SD
2 Bedrooms
$675
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Landing Townhomes are managed by Lloyd Companies and is a beautiful, brand new property located on the North side of Mitchell close to many attractions.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Davison County area include Mitchell Technical Institute. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Mitchell have apartments for rent.